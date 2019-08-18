Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 Kerala FM Thomas Isa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala FM Thomas Isaac ticks off Reliance insurance

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 18, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has expressed his displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the company.
Thomas Isaac
 Thomas Isaac

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has given a week’s deadline to the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance General Insurance to complete the formalities, including the list of accredited hospitals coming under the Medical Insurance Scheme for Stae Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP)  scheme.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has expressed his displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the company. The minister admitted that hospitals with low standards had also been included in the scheme.

 

He asked the company to rectify the issue and said the premium amount will have to be increased if the government were to go for a fresh tender and cancel the contract with the Reliance Insurance.

There were reports that the government was planning to cancel the contract with Reliance General Insurance. It had accused the company of failing to enlist good quality hospitals under the scheme. The premium amount would be paid only if it rectified the problem at the earliest, the government said.

However, a final decision on the issue would be taken after discussions with the staff representatives. The government had earlier planned to call a fresh tender in view of the reluctance of some of the private hospitals to come on board.

Around 104 hospitals have been listed under the scheme.  Most of the hospitals have problems with the rates fixed by the government and that’s one of the reasons why they are not coming on board. They have demanded a hike of 40  per cent in rates which were fixed by the government for the treatment of various ailments.

MEDISEP covers more than 11 lakh government employees and pensioners and their families.

The health coverage is provided for a term of three years. The beneficiaries include state government employees, including High Court staff, for whom Kerala Government Services Medical Attendant Rules are applicable, part- time contingency employees, teaching and non-teaching staff of aided education sector, part-time teachers, staff of local bodies and universities, members of personal staff, pensioners and family pension scheme members in all these categories.

As per rules, the dependants of these categories will also benefit from the insurance cover.  The term of the current insurance scheme is for three years.

According to the finance department, the health insurance cover will be provided under three categories:

Basic insurance: Each family will get a health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh annually during the insurance period.

Additional coverage: For organ transplantation, each family will get a maximum of Rs 6 lakh during the three-year period. This will be over and above the coverage of Rs 2 lakh per year for each family.

If Rs 6 lakh additional coverage is not sufficient for the treatment of serious ailments, then Rs 3 lakh each will be made available to the family during the period of the scheme.

 A corpus fund Rs 25 crore will be constituted by the company for this purpose. The additional assistance to the beneficiaries would be provided from the corpus fund.

 The Reliance General Insurance Company which quoted the lowest annual premium amount of Rs 2992.48, including GST, was selected for implementing MEDISEP. 

...
Tags: kerala government


Latest From Nation

The twitteratti quickly responded asking her to also take into account the increase in the procurement price paid to the poor farmers.

Aavin hikes milk price by Rs 6/ltr

In Telangana state, PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has told the high command that he is ready to step down whenever it wants.

PCC rejig to begin soon

Born in 1893 in Kuravilangad, Kottayam district, Dr P.J. Thomas held several positions in a career spanning over 30 years.

A tribute to an unsung economist PJ Thomas

The commuters on the metro were not in any greater numbers although the ride was free. (Representational image)

Tech issue leads to free rides in Chennai Metro



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls from Pakistan

'I have filed an online complaint against the unknown callers and numbers with the CyberDost initiative of the Home Ministry,' Poonia said. (Photo: ANI)

11 feared to have gone blind after cataract surgeries at Indore hospital

Thirteen patients underwent surgery under the National Programme for Control of Blindness at Indore Netra Chikitsalay on August 8 and some of them later complained of blurred vision. (Photo: Representational)

Heroin, brown sugar worth over Rs 100 crore seized in Manipur

A special police team assisted by a local body raided a house in Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal district and seized equipments and chemicals used to manufacture heroin and brown sugar. (Photo: Representational)

Unnao rape case: CBI seeks week's time from Delhi court to finish probe

The submission was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who was hearing the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari, and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused. (Photo: File)

MP: 4-month-old tiger dies in Bandhavgarh National Park

The cub, that died late Friday night, was undergoing treatment for the past week. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham