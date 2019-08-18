Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 Kalburgi assassinate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kalburgi assassinated by Lankesh murderer: SIT

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 18, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 1:35 am IST
The accused, who were trained in firearms, were in constant touch with each other, hatching plots to murder those against the Hindutva ideology.
The organisation identified and recruited people with a history of aggression and violence or those with criminal backgrounds.
 The organisation identified and recruited people with a history of aggression and violence or those with criminal backgrounds.

Bengaluru: Ganesh Miskin, the hitman allegedly involved in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, had also shot dead litterateur and researcher Dr M.M. Kalburgi on August 30, 2015, stated the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which filed a chargesheet in the case before the district court of Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday.

The SIT also named five others as accused in the case, Amol Kale aka Bhaisab (37) of Chinchwad in Pune, Praveen Prakash Chatur aka Masalevala (26) of Shahpura in Belagavi, Vasudev Bhagavan Suryavamshi aka Mechanic (29) of Sakali village in Jalgaon, Sharad Kalaskar aka Chhote (25) of Keshapuri village in Aurangabad and Amith Ramachandra Baddi (27) of Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi. Miskin aka Xerox (27) was a resident of Hubballi.

 

All the six accused were members of an anonymous organisation and were inspired by ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’, a book published by Sanatan Sanstha. The organisation identified and recruited people with a history of aggression and violence or those with criminal backgrounds.

Leading up to Dr Kalburgi’s assassination, the accused trained in firearms in different parts of Karnataka and Maharasthra, and were in constant touch with each other, hatching plots to murder those against the Hindutva ideology. They assumed different nicknames and used mobile phones not registered in their names for their activities, the SIT stated.

Dr Kalburgi became their 'Durjan' (enemy) after he attended a discussion on “Karnataka Prevention of Superstitious Practice Bill 2013" at Vigyan  Bhavan in Bengaluru.

...
Tags: special investigation team
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The twitteratti quickly responded asking her to also take into account the increase in the procurement price paid to the poor farmers.

Aavin hikes milk price by Rs 6/ltr

In Telangana state, PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has told the high command that he is ready to step down whenever it wants.

PCC rejig to begin soon

Born in 1893 in Kuravilangad, Kottayam district, Dr P.J. Thomas held several positions in a career spanning over 30 years.

A tribute to an unsung economist PJ Thomas

The commuters on the metro were not in any greater numbers although the ride was free. (Representational image)

Tech issue leads to free rides in Chennai Metro



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana tells officials, MLAs not to split works to skip tenders

The practice is to breakdown a project to smaller components of less than Rs 5 lakh, the threshold below which tendering is not necessary.

Six Telangana districts in top league of ODF mission

Many other districts in the state registered similar progress and scored better ranks than in the first two phases of the Swacch Darpan survey.

Hyderabad: Five-man Gang that cheated spas arrested.

The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: State pays Rs 300 crore, but hospitals seek all dues

The dues are pending from April 2018. The government has got bills worth Rs 800 crore scrutinised and ready to be released. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Future Maker’s assets attached

The company was booked for cheating the common public by offering earnings of up to Rs 10 lakh per month. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham