Hyderabad: 5 engineering students arrested for selling marijuana

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 10:59 am IST
The police informed the accused students were procuring marijuana from Araku and AP borders and were selling in the city at a higher cost.
 As much as eight kilograms of marijuana was seized by the cops on Friday. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have arrested five engineering students for allegedly selling marijuana to their fellows and IT officials residing in different areas of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, police said.

As much as eight kilograms of marijuana was seized by the cops on Friday.
The arrested youths have been identified as T Bhanu Teja Reddy, D Sai Naresh, K Akhil, Shaik Nayeem and K Saikumar.

 

The police informed the accused students were procuring marijuana from Araku and Andhra Pradesh borders and were selling in the city at a higher cost.

"On Friday, our teams were conducting vehicle checking at Shamshabad when the two among the five were found carrying a bag suspiciously. They were stopped and Marijuana was found inside the bag. They were taken into custody and during the investigation, they had revealed that three more are involved with them," said Ramakrishna, Circle Inspector, RGI Police Station.

The police immediately rushed to nab the other three accused, he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused and they were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

...
