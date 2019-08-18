Bhutan understood essence of spirit of harmony, togetherness: PM Modi

Addressing the students at Royal University of Bhutan in Thimpu on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the country’s understanding of the essence of happiness. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Thimpu: Addressing the students at Royal University of Bhutan in Thimpu on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the country’s understanding of the essence of happiness.

“Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion. This very spirit radiated from the adorable children who lined the streets to welcome me. I will always remember their smiles,” said PM Modi here.

Modi also said India and Bhutan's history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between both the nation and its people. "It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, as we are close not just due to our geography," he added.