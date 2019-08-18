Six Telangana districts in top league of ODF mission

Many other districts in the state registered similar progress and scored better ranks than in the first two phases of the Swacch Darpan survey.

Hyderabad: Six districts of Telangana state were among the eight that shared the top rank for showing remarkable progress in making the local area open defecation free (ODF), according to the Swacch Darpan rankings.

The six districts from Telangana were Karimn-agar, Warangal, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla. Dwaraka from Gujarat and Rewari from Haryana were the other two districts which shared the top rank with an ODF related score of 32.

Many other districts in the state registered similar progress and scored better ranks than in the first two phases of the Swacch Darpan survey. The ranks were given based on the parameters such as construction of individual toilets, their usage and maintenance, community soak pits, compost pits among others. According to the 2011 census, TS has 42,33,614 village households of which only 11,56, 286 had toilet facilities by 2014.

Now, the state has 100 per cent toilet facilities, said panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, while commenting on the ranks. He said this was made possible by the collective efforts of the people and the administration.

Leaky toilet at cancer hospital, staff ignores

Leakage of toilet water in the MNJ Cancer Hospital has upset the patients whose relatives have registered a complaint to the administration stating that it is leading to foul smell.

In the yellow ward, the in-patients who are undergoing treatment for cancer stated that there is foul smell emitting due to water overflowing in the ward. The patients complained that there has been leakage since a month and the administration has not taken any action despite the issue was brought to its notice on August 16.

MNJ Cancer Hospital director Dr N. Jayalatha said, “Curing work is being carried out in the building. The smell that is emitting is not toilet. We are looking into it and will be rectified.”