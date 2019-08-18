AIIMS fire incident: 90pc patients were shifted to RP Eye Centre, situation normal

‘OPDs were turned into emergency wards. There are more than 200 benches in the OPD area. So in quick time, we accommodated patients there,’ said Dr Shakti Gupta, Medical Superintendent of RPC at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After a major fire engulfed the teaching block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), over 90 per cent of patients were shifted to the RP Eye Centre on Saturday evening.

There was no loss or damage to life in the incident.

As a precautionary measure, patients were admitted to the eye centre and other wings of the hospital temporarily from the adjoining AB Wing.

On Sunday, at least 30 patients of Paediatric Surgery from Day Care will be shifted soon to AB 5 Main Hospital.

"OPDs were turned into emergency wards. There are more than 200 benches in the OPD area. So in quick time, we accommodated patients there," Dr Shakti Gupta, Medical Superintendent of RPC at AIIMS told ANI.

"The main Eye Operation Theatre (OT) was converted into the labour room. We are happy to announce that in even in the time of crisis, our team managed to get two LSCS done in Eye main OT- one male and one female baby was delivered. One case of PPH also managed in Eye OT," he said.

Gupta said that the hospital has 10 beds in the daycare division.

"Now we have added five more beds to treat patients. We have one patient with postpartum bleeding (Excessive bleeding after childbirth), We have few patients admitted needing ICU support and they are being taken care," he added.

"All the patients of Gynae and Obs from 4A shifted to Main Hospital Cleaning done, Ward ready for use," Gupta said.

He said that all patients of Endocrinology, G I Surgery from AB 7 and C7 D7 shifted back to the hospital. "Ward 4B ready for immediate use Casualty OT and Eye Emergency cleared and normal functioning restored. Emergency Patients from OPD shifted back and cleared and cleaning is done," he added.

Gupta further said: "Fumigation will be done of both Main OT and Casualty after the Glaucoma workshop. I appreciate all faculty, residents, nursing staff of RPC that Contingency Plan well executed. We hope that RPC will start functioning normally in a day or a two," said Dr Shakti.

He said that all senior Faculty members and resident doctors, nursing Officers, staff were on the board late night. "Without their duty they came to deliver. AIIMS family members stood together to save Patients," said a senior doctor.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and President, AIIMS, New Delhi is closely monitoring the efforts on-site towards extinguishing the fire and also regarding patient care. The Minister also discussed to conduct more comprehensive special fire audit said Dr Aarti Vij, Spokesperson at AIIMS in a press statement.