Visit flood-hit areas, BJP urges Union ministers

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Etala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao invited Union ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in Telangana on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajender said, “The BJP state unit and three MLAs requested the Centre to send Union ministers to Telangana to visit flood-hit areas and to provide financial assistance to the victims. BJP MLAs will visit the flood-affected towns and villages and make a comprehensive report which will be submitted to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, seeking funds for Telangana.”

BJP MLAs also conducted a mock poll at the state BJP office in view of the Presidential election to be held on Monday. They practiced to cast their votes and how the Presidential poll would be done, from opening ballot boxes to sealing them and sending them to Delhi safely.

Rajender said for the first time in Indian history, an Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu would become the President of the country. He said the long pending issue of nine per cent reservation to Adivasis would be solved after Droupadi Murmu became the President of India. The BJP would come to power in Telangana and it would provide reservations to Adivasis. The TRS promised to provide reservations to Adivasis during the elections but it was not kept after the TRS came to power. Thousands of tribals and Adivasis had been harassed physically and mentally by forest and police officers in the state, Rajender said.

The MLA alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao abused the Constitution, by humiliating the Governor after she had visited flood-hit areas in the state. “The government failed to provide a chopper facility and the Governor chose to travel by train and meet the victims. No collector and SP received the Governor,” they said.

“The Chief Minister recently conducted the TRS party parliamentary committee meeting in view of Presidential polls. After the meeting, the Chief Minister started mudslinging on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making false allegations. A number of political parties having alliance in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have come forward to support Murmu to become President, but the TRS failed to support a woman candidate from Adivasi community for President’s post,” Rajender alleged.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks on the ‘cloudburst’ plot in Telangana, Rajender said heavy rains lashed Maharashtra and other places. Who was plotting cloudburst in Maharashtra, he asked. Meanwhile, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, who is also an MP, alleged that the Chief Minister had previously not visited flood-hit areas in Hyderabad and Warangal over the years, suggesting political intentions behind his Sunday visit.