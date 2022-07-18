  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2022 Visit flood-hit area ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Visit flood-hit areas, BJP urges Union ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 18, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 7:43 am IST
BJP MLAs Etala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao invited Union ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in Telangana. (DC file image)
 BJP MLAs Etala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao invited Union ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in Telangana. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Etala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao invited Union ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in Telangana on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajender said, “The BJP state unit and three MLAs requested the Centre to send Union ministers to Telangana to visit flood-hit areas and to provide financial assistance to the victims. BJP MLAs will visit the flood-affected towns and villages and make a comprehensive report which will be submitted to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, seeking funds for Telangana.”

BJP MLAs also conducted a mock poll at the state BJP office in view of the Presidential election to be held on Monday. They practiced to cast their votes and how the Presidential poll would be done, from opening ballot boxes to sealing them and sending them to Delhi safely.

Rajender said for the first time in Indian history, an Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu would become the President of the country. He said the long pending issue of nine per cent reservation to Adivasis would be solved after Droupadi Murmu became the President of India. The BJP would come to power in Telangana and it would provide reservations to Adivasis. The TRS promised to provide reservations to Adivasis during the elections but it was not kept after the TRS came to power. Thousands of tribals and Adivasis had been harassed physically and mentally by forest and police officers in the state, Rajender said.

The MLA alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao abused the Constitution, by humiliating the Governor after she had visited flood-hit areas in the state. “The government failed to provide a chopper facility and the Governor chose to travel by train and meet the victims. No collector and SP received the Governor,” they said.

“The Chief Minister recently conducted the TRS party parliamentary committee meeting in view of Presidential polls. After the meeting, the Chief Minister started mudslinging on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making false allegations. A number of political parties having alliance in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have come forward to support Murmu to become President, but the TRS failed to support a woman candidate from Adivasi community for President’s post,” Rajender alleged.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks on the ‘cloudburst’ plot in Telangana, Rajender said heavy rains lashed Maharashtra and other places. Who was plotting cloudburst in Maharashtra, he asked.  Meanwhile, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, who is also an MP, alleged that the Chief Minister had previously not visited flood-hit areas in Hyderabad and Warangal over the years, suggesting political intentions behind his Sunday visit.

...
Tags: telangana bjp leaders, telangana floods, m. raghunandan rao, bjp leader etala rajendar, bjp mla raja singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The talks are being held at a time of increased tensions in the skies over the LAC as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force is carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region. (PTI file image)

Amid growing tensions: India, China hold 16th round of talks

Fire Service personnel carry out rescue operations near Kovvur on Sunday. Cattle trapped in the Godavari were brought back to the banks. (Photo by arrangement)

Rains turn Konaseema, Chinturu into big lakes

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

Centre to hold all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis tomorrow

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

India votes to elect new President today



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to hold all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis tomorrow

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

Amid growing tensions: India, China hold 16th round of talks

The talks are being held at a time of increased tensions in the skies over the LAC as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force is carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region. (PTI file image)

India votes to elect new President today

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

PM Modi hails India's 200 crore COVID vaccination feat

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->