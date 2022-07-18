Rains turn Konaseema, Chinturu into big lakes

Fire Service personnel carry out rescue operations near Kovvur on Sunday. Cattle trapped in the Godavari were brought back to the banks. (Photo by arrangement)

KAKINADA: Flood waters started receding in some areas in the region from Sunday afternoon, but the overall scenario still remained grim.

The Konaseema and Chinturu agency areas looked like big lakes on Sunday. All the villages in Chinturu agency have been marooned due to the heavy inflows.

Many roads were washed away. Several houses had floodwaters reaching up to their roof level. The waters cut off the transport facility not only in islet villages but also in the plains.

Dairy farmers of the Konaseema have tied their cattle into their sheds or homes to protect them from floodwaters.

The floodwaters inundated 10 colonies in Yanam, a Union Territory enclave of Puducherry. The administration of six districts has focussed its attention on strengthening the weakening bunds, sluices etc.

A leak was reported from Kothalanka. The people alerted the officials. The Annampalli Aqueduct is posing a problem, as the previous small breaches have not been covered yet. Officials took temporary steps to protect the aqueduct.

Officials supplied food packets to the people in the rehabilitation centres. However, many flood victims in the temporary shelters were finding it difficult to get food. They did not have power supply for the past few days and were not able to recharge their mobile phones to communicate with the people.

Officials made arrangements to supply food packets and essentials to the flood-hit at Chintarevupalli in Chinturu agency area.

In Marrigudem, Ramavaram and other villages in VR Puram mandal, people faced shortages of food and drinking water. Eluru Collector Prasanna Venkatesh supplied 3,000 food packets to the victims in Nallakunta, Vanjamvari Gudem, Ganapavaram, Gunuprapalli and Ibrahmimpeta of Nallakunta village and others villages by helicopter.

He also rescued a cow. The official said that while he was on tour, a cow was being washed away in floodwaters. He alerted the NDRF teams and saved the cow by bringing it ashore. He said if people can send their cattle to rehabilitation centres, the fodder and shelter shall be provided to them too.

Many voluntary organisations supplied food to the flood-affected.

Special officer for floods in East Godavari, Arun kumar, has advised local officials to make a survey on the losses to various sectors due to the present floods.

Meanwhile, the Fire department rescued 32 cows and cattle from an islet near Kovvur Gopadala Ghat and brought them to Kotilingala Revu at Rajamahendravaram. Fire officer Martin Luther said steps were being taken to rescue another 18 cows.



Information minister Venugopala Krishna, industries minister Amarnath, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and East Godavari collector Madhavi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Sunday.

Irrigation officials were in the grip of a fear that some breaches and erosions might occur at embankments when the floodwaters recede.