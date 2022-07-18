KCR directs officials to implement permanent steps to curb floods

Warangal: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday directed officials of

departments concerned to undertake permanent constructions in areas

adjoining rivers and waterbodies to avert flooding and related incidents.

“No matter how many funds are required, take up the permanent

constructions,” he said, at a review meeting at the ITDA Hall in Eturnagaram

mandal of Mulugu on Sunday.

Rao appreciated the administrations of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and

Mahbubabad districts for taking preventive measures.

The CM reached Mulugu by chopper, after surveying flood-affected regions

earlier in the day. He also offered prayers at the Pushkar Ghat in

Ramannagudem and inspected the SC-ST colonies that were inundated.

Rao ordered all government officials in flood-hit regions to work in three

shifts to ensure round-the-clock assistance to flood victims.

He directed officials of the water supply department to prepare a special

book on the flood, keeping in view future needs. Also, pipelines laid under

Mission Bhagiratha were destroyed at several places and there is an

immediate need to repair them, he said.

The CM sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore to Mulugu, Rs 2.3 crore to Bhadrachalam, Rs 2 crore to Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Rs 1.5 crore to Mahububabad for flood-relief measures.

“Until the threat of heavy rains subsides, two helicopters will be arranged,

one at Bhadrachalam and the other at Mulugu, to use in emergency

situations,” he said.

The CM also directed the roads and bridges department to repair damaged

stretches on priority and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for Pakkapur village, which

was badly hit.

Further, he directed health officials to take steps to prevent the spread of

contagious diseases in flood-hit regions, while also cautioning the forest

department to not inconvenience the public for developmental works.