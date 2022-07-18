  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2022 India votes to elect ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India votes to elect new President today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jul 18, 2022, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 7:07 am IST
The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)
 The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India.

In this election, the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour.

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations.

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as the BJD, YSR Congress, Telugu Desam, BSP, AIADMK, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM, Murmu’s vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top post.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the 16th Presidential election in the Legislative Assembly in Hyderabad on Monday.

Political parties are taking all steps to ensure that every one of their MLAs votes without fail and that there is no cross-voting.

Parties have decided to hold mock polling for MLAs before they cast their votes to ensure that there are no invalid votes.

While the ruling TRS, Congress and AIMIM extended support to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, the BJP is supporting Droupadi Murmu.

A total of 119 MLAs will cast their votes.  The TRS has 103 MLAs out of 119 in the Legislative Assembly, followed by AIMIM (7), Congress (6), and BJP (3). The TRS has nine MPs out of Telangana’s total of 17 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has four, the Congress has three, and AIMIM has one. Seven of Telangana’s representatives in the Rajya Sabha are TRS members.

As preparations were made for the election, Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, who has been appointed as the ‘Observer’ for the state of Telangana, paid a visit to the Assembly on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Telangana Legislature Secretariat, the ‘Observer’ inspected the polling station and store room on the first floor of the Assembly building. Additionally, Dwivedi spoke with the Telangana Legislature’s secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, presiding officer Ch. Upender Reddy, and assistant returning officer V.N. Prasanna Kumari.

Vikas Raj, chief electoral officer, said that 119 MLAs from Telangana and one MLA from Kandukur constituency in Andhra Pradesh would cast their votes at Hyderabad. Two voting compartments have been readied to cast votes at the Committee Hall No. 1 in the Assembly Building, he added.

He said that for marking the vote on the ballot paper, the Election Commission has supplied “particular pens”. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over. “Voting by using any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting,” he said. After the voting, these ballot boxes will be sent to Delhi. All ballot boxes from other parts of the country, too, will reach Delhi ahead of the counting on July 21.

...
Tags: presidential polls, droupadi murmu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha
TRS to support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential poll

Latest From Nation

BJP MLAs Etala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao invited Union ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in Telangana. (DC file image)

Visit flood-hit areas, BJP urges Union ministers

The talks are being held at a time of increased tensions in the skies over the LAC as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force is carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region. (PTI file image)

Amid growing tensions: India, China hold 16th round of talks

Fire Service personnel carry out rescue operations near Kovvur on Sunday. Cattle trapped in the Godavari were brought back to the banks. (Photo by arrangement)

Rains turn Konaseema, Chinturu into big lakes

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

Centre to hold all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis tomorrow



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to hold all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis tomorrow

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

India crosses 200 crore COVID vaccinations milestone, PM Modi lauds achievement

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)

Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->