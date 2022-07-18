Heavy rains in some TS districts likely, predicts IMD

The city received little rain on Sunday despite cloudy skies enveloping the city in the morning. The highest rainfall in the city was recorded at Ramachandrapuram (3.5 mm), followed by Serilingampally (2.8 mm). — DC Image/S. Surender Reddy

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

The IMD, however, predicted light to moderate rains, with thundershowers, for the city over the next 48 hours.

The city received little rain on Sunday despite cloudy skies enveloping the city in the morning. The highest rainfall in the city was recorded at Ramach-andrapuram (3.5 mm), followed by Serilin-gampally (2.8 mm). The highest rainfall in the state on Sunday was in Mancherial, at 60.5 mm, followed by Mulugu (42.8 mm) and Adilabad (32 mm). For Monday, the IMD predicted a temperature of 22-29 degrees Celsius for the city, with a rainfall of 0.7 mm.