Delayed monsoon, early Godavari floods help farmers face less of crop damage in AP

An aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Godavari districts. (Photo by arrangement)

Vijayawada: As the Godavari river experienced early onset of rains and floods early this season following intense Monsoon activity in its catchment areas, farmers say they suffered less of crop damage.

Over 10,000 hectares of agricultural fields were inundated and if the floodwaters recede fast, it would leave the crops safe in at least some areas, they hope.

The targeted area in AP for raising crops during kharif season is 36.82 lakh hectares. Out of this, the total area sown was just 6.42 lakh hectares so far, against the normal crop area of 9.17 lakh hectares.

The reason why less area was used to raise crops this season was the delayed rainfall under the influence of south-west monsoon. Though the monsoon was supposed to enter AP on June 1 and bring rainfall, it could cover the entire state by June 20 only. This resulted in a delay in the raising of crops.

Based on preliminary reports on crop damage due to heavy floods from Godavari river, paddy nurseries as also crops like paddy and cotton suffered damage in districts like Alluri Sitaram Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Eluru, to an extent of 3,000 hectares.

Farmers are confident that once the floodwater starts receding, it may help save the crops.

So is the case with horticulture crops that suffered damage in about 7,777.73 hectares in districts like Konaseema, Bapatla, Kakinada and East Godavari, affecting some 20,000 farmers. One-third of crops like banana, papaya, turmeric, vegetables, yam, cocoa, guava, their nurseries, flowers, betel vine, chillies, coconut plantations etc suffered.

Officials estimated that an input subsidy of Rs 1,647.41 lakh was needed to be paid to the affected farmers.

Farmers said if they had received early rainfall under the southwest monsoon, they should have raised the crops in more areas. As there was a delay in the rainfall, they could take up sowing in less areas. This saved them from suffering huge damage or loss of crops.