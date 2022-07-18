  
Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 18, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 11:11 am IST
A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
New Delhi: India logged 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,37,67,534, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above six per cent after 161 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have increased to 1,44,264, while the death toll has climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.48 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

Over 86.96 crore total tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far with 2,61,470 tests being in conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,97,510 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, over 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 51 new fatalities include 29 from Kerala, five from West Bengal, three each from Assam, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab,Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.

...
