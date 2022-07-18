CM Jagan casts first vote in Andhra Pradesh in presidential poll

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts vote in the Presidential Election (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cast the first vote as polling process for the presidential election got underway at 10 am in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was the next to exercise his franchise.

Several ministers then cast their votes.

The ruling YSR Congress pledged its support to the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party has also backed Murmu.

In effect, all 11 members of the Rajya Sabha, 25 members of Lok Sabha from AP and 175 members of the Assembly will vote for Murmu.