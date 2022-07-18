CM directs collectors to distribute relief to Godavari flood-hit people without delay

Jagan was chairing a high-level meeting alongside home minister Taneti Vanitha with collectors and senior officials from flood-hit districts through video conference here on Monday. (File photo/ BY ARRANGEMENT.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has directed district collectors to expedite distribution of relief worth Rs 2,000 per family and essential commodities like rice, dal, onions and vegetables to all the Godavari flood-affected families in six districts. “Do this in the next 48 hours,” the CM told the officials.

Jagan was chairing a high-level meeting alongside home minister Taneti Vanitha with collectors and senior officials from flood-hit districts through video conference here on Monday.

The CM said the Godavari water level has started receding. Officials should reach out to the affected people and distribute Rs 2,000 per family irrespective of whether or not they were at the relief camp. Also, provide 25kg of rice, a kg each of dal, palm oil, potatoes and onions to every flood-affected family on a war-footing,” he said.

Referring to the earlier situation where there used to be two district collectors, two joint collectors and two SPs in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, the CM said six collectors, six JCs and six SPs were now available following restructuring of the districts.

Now, in addition, there is the ward and village secretariat system with 10 employees for each secretariat and a volunteer for every 50 houses. Senior officials and district collectors must take it as a challenge to distribute relief material and money to all the flood-affected people and ensure quality service.

The CM said, “The state government is ready to extend any help you (officials) need to reach out to these people. There is no issue of funds and you go ahead in a proactive manner.”

The CM asked the officials to set up more relief camps wherever necessary and provide food and drinking water and maintain proper sanitation.

Also, assess the crop loss once the flood water receded. “Do this in the next 10 days. Pay special attention to pregnant women and shift them to hospitals if need be.”

He stressed the need to keep adequate doses of medicines and sufficient staff in government hospitals. Also, ensure supply of safe drinking water and take up chlorination. Ensure that the drinking water schemes are functioning properly, he said.

Jagan called for proper maintenance of sanitation in the flood-affected districts even by shifting the staff from neighbouring districts. He also asked officials to pay attention to weak spots along the banks of the Godavari and take up continuous patrolling.

Restoration of power supply in flood-affected areas must be done in 48 hours. Hand over schools used as relief camps after proper cleaning, the CM asked officials.