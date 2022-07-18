  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2022 CM directs collector ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM directs collectors to distribute relief to Godavari flood-hit people without delay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 18, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Jagan was chairing a high-level meeting alongside home minister Taneti Vanitha with collectors and senior officials from flood-hit districts through video conference here on Monday. (File photo/ BY ARRANGEMENT.
 Jagan was chairing a high-level meeting alongside home minister Taneti Vanitha with collectors and senior officials from flood-hit districts through video conference here on Monday. (File photo/ BY ARRANGEMENT.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has directed district collectors to expedite distribution of relief worth Rs 2,000 per family and essential commodities like rice, dal, onions and vegetables to all the Godavari flood-affected families in six districts. “Do this in the next 48 hours,” the CM told the officials.

Jagan was chairing a high-level meeting alongside home minister Taneti Vanitha with collectors and senior officials from flood-hit districts through video conference here on Monday.

The CM said the Godavari water level has started receding. Officials should reach out to the affected people and distribute Rs 2,000 per family irrespective of whether or not they were at the relief camp. Also, provide 25kg of rice, a kg each of dal, palm oil, potatoes and onions to every flood-affected family on a war-footing,” he said.

Referring to the earlier situation where there used to be two district collectors, two joint collectors and two SPs in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, the CM said six collectors, six JCs and six SPs were now available following restructuring of the districts.

Now, in addition, there is the ward and village secretariat system with 10 employees for each secretariat and a volunteer for every 50 houses. Senior officials and district collectors must take it as a challenge to distribute relief material and money to all the flood-affected people and ensure quality service.

The CM said, “The state government is ready to extend any help you (officials) need to reach out to these people. There is no issue of funds and you go ahead in a proactive manner.”

The CM asked the officials to set up more relief camps wherever necessary and provide food and drinking water and maintain proper sanitation.

Also, assess the crop loss once the flood water receded. “Do this in the next 10 days. Pay special attention to pregnant women and shift them to hospitals if need be.”

He stressed the need to keep adequate doses of medicines and sufficient staff in government hospitals. Also, ensure supply of safe drinking water and take up chlorination. Ensure that the drinking water schemes are functioning properly, he said.

Jagan called for proper maintenance of sanitation in the flood-affected districts even by shifting the staff from neighbouring districts. He also asked officials to pay attention to weak spots along the banks of the Godavari and take up continuous patrolling.

Restoration of power supply in flood-affected areas must be done in 48 hours. Hand over schools used as relief camps after proper cleaning, the CM asked officials.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan reddy, flood relief, godavari water level, flood-affected
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A group of traditional fishermen under the banner of Ring Valala Vyatireka Ikyavedika alleged that some fishermen in and around Vizag had been using ring nets in the restricted area of the Bay of Bengal. (DC file photo)

Ring net rule being violated, alleges Vedika

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Arrangements for CM’s visit to lay foundation stone to Ramayapatnam Port

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to remit Rs 137 crore to benefit 3,39,096 persons under YSR Pension Kanuka on Tuesday. (DC file photo)

Jagan to remit Rs 137 Cr to benefit 3.39 L persons under YSR Kanuka today

Harish Rao inspected the ongoing constructions works of the hospital during his visit to Warangal district on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

International standards medical services will be provided to poor: Harish Rao



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe: DGCA

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. (PTI Photo)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->