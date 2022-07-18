  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2022 Amid growing tension ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid growing tensions: India, China hold 16th round of talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 18, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 7:36 am IST
The talks are being held at a time of increased tensions in the skies over the LAC as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force is carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region. (PTI file image)
 The talks are being held at a time of increased tensions in the skies over the LAC as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force is carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions in the skies over the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the 16th round of corps commanders’ talks between India and China were held on Sunday to resolve all outstanding issues in the remaining friction points in the Ladakh sector. The latest round of talks are held after a gap of four months, and began at around 9.30 am at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC.

The talks are being held at a time of increased tensions in the skies over the LAC as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region. In response, India has also increased its air operations in the sector, including carrying out night sorties. IAF Rafale and Su-30MKI aircraft are flying with greater frequency in the region.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, said on Sunday that whenever the PLAAF fighter jets come too close to the LAC, the IAF immediately responds by scrambling its combat aircraft.

“Chinese aircraft activity is closely monitored by us. Whenever we see Chinese aircraft or remotely piloted aircraft coming too close to the LAC, we take appropriate measures by scrambling or putting our aircraft on higher alert. This has deterred them quite a lot,” the IAF chief told PTI.

On whether the Chinese Air Force was trying to provoke India just ahead of the talks, he said: “I can’t point to any particular reason why they are doing it but we are monitoring it and we take immediate action by scrambling our fighter jets there.”

The IAF chief said ever since the Galwan Valley incident in June 2020, “we had started deploying our radars all along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh sector. Gradually, we have integrated all these radars with our Integrated Air Command and Control System so that we are able to monitor the air activity across the LAC”.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF has also bolstered its surface-to-air-ground weapon capabilities along the northern borders and has also increased the number of mobile observation posts in that area. “We get a lot of inputs from the Army and other agencies deployed there. The Chinese aircraft activity is closely monitored by us,” he said.

Last month the Chinese Air Force flew its aircraft close to the Indian position in one of the friction points at the LAC. In response, the IAF too activated its assets as per standard operating procedures.

There have been other incidents in the past week too when Chinese jets have been flying close to the LAC violating the confidence-building measures as per which the two sides cannot fly within 10 km of the LAC.

At the corps commanders’ meeting, India is expected to press for the disengagement of troops as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points, besides seeking a resolution in Depsang Bulge and Demchok. The Indian delegation at the talks is led by Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The Chinese team was to be led by South Xinjiang Military District chief Maj. Gen. Yang Lin.

The 15th round of corps commander-level talks in March had failed to achieve any breakthrough in further disengagement from the friction points in Ladakh.

...
Tags: military talks, india china talks, eastern ladakh lac
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 18 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BJP MLAs Etala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao invited Union ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in Telangana. (DC file image)

Visit flood-hit areas, BJP urges Union ministers

Fire Service personnel carry out rescue operations near Kovvur on Sunday. Cattle trapped in the Godavari were brought back to the banks. (Photo by arrangement)

Rains turn Konaseema, Chinturu into big lakes

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

Centre to hold all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis tomorrow

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

India votes to elect new President today



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to hold all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis tomorrow

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

India votes to elect new President today

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

PM Modi hails India's 200 crore COVID vaccination feat

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->