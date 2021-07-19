Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2021 Heavy rains wreak ha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kadri town

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 19, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 12:21 am IST
The Kadiri police rescued many people who were stuck in their houses and unable to come out after all roads were flooded
Kadiri town suffered a major jolt after heavy downpour of 215.4 mm rainfall inundated residential areas in the town on Saturday night. Representational Image. (PTI)
Anantapur: Heavy rains lashed Anantapur district on Saturday. Kadiri town suffered a major jolt after heavy downpour of 215.4 mm rainfall inundated residential areas in the town on Saturday night. The Kadiri police rescued many people who were stuck in their houses and unable to come out after all roads were flooded.

Manasa, a volunteer who resides at Aadapala Veedhi in Kadiri town, along with her 10-month-old baby was stuck in her house which was about to collapse. She called 100 services following which Kadiri CI K. Sreenivasulu and team rushed to the spot and rescued the mother and child using tyre tubes and ropes and shifted them to a shelter home.

 

Kadiri sub inspector Hemanth Kumar rescued an old man who was stuck in water at Weavers’ Colony by carrying him on his shoulders. A retired RTC employee Y. Vema

Reddy had incurred huge loss after his house collapsed due to flash floods at Adapala Veedhi in Kadiri. All valuables, clothes and other material including gas cylinders and essentials were washed away in the floods. He is taking shelter at a friend’s house.

At least 300 sheep were washed away for about 2 km in the floods at Reddyvaripalli and Charupalli villages in Nallamada mandal. Shepherds D. Shankar, Suryanarayana and Veera Narappa were rearing 500 sheep. Heavy rains hit the herd and the sheep were washed away downstream of the hillock area. More than 300 sheep died within a radius of one kilometre in the village. Former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy demanded that the government provide compensation to the shepherds.

 

Collector Nagalaskhmi directed the district teams to take immediate rescue measures and necessary action to restore normalcy at Kadiri town. Shelter homes, food and drinking water were being provided to victims, she said and added the tahsildars of all mandals were alerted over possible floods in the district.

The Chitravati river was overflowing at Puttaparthi town due to heavy rainfall in the upstream parts including Karnataka for the past two days.  Lepakshi mandal reported 100.4 mm rainfall followed by NP Kunta with 90 mm, Amadaguru with 85.2 and Chilamathur 80.6 in the district.

 


Tags: ap heavy rainfall
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


