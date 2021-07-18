Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2021 Gowthami River in sp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gowthami River in spate at Kotipalli

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 18, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended punt services across the river between Kotipalli and Muktheswaram villages
KAKINADA: Gowthami branch of River Godavari is in spate at Kotipalli due to discharge of excess waters at Dowleswaram barrage since past few days.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended punt services across the river between Kotipalli and Muktheswaram villages. However, country boats are being allowed. As a result, people’s movement is continuing despite the river being in spate. It could turn out to be dangerous, particularly for youth, who have been busy taking selfies near the roads where they are getting down from country boats.

 

Elders have been cautioned them not to spend any time on the road near the river as it may get washed away suddenly. Mandal Revenue Officer J. Prasad said while punt services have been suspended, movement of other boats too could be banned if water levels increase further.

Meanwhile, outflow of Godavari waters at Dowleswaram has started declining compared to past a few days. 98,000 cusecs of water is now being discharged from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. Water level at Old Bridge in Rajamahendravaram had been 12.880 metres and 6.450 meters at Polavaram Project as at 6 pm on Sunday. The level is 8.350 metres at Kunavaram in Yetapaka division.

 

Tags: gowthami river, river godavari, kotipalli, dowleswaram barrage, kunavaram, yetapaka division, muktheswaram village
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


