Telangana college teacher inspires KCR to extend mid-day meals to government colleges

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced extension of the Mid-Day Meals scheme to students of all government junior and degree colleges in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, KCR took decided to extend the Mid-Day Meals scheme to students of junior and degree colleges to reduce dropout rate among students, who remain absent after the lunch break, and with an intention to provide them with nutritious food.

KCR took the decision after reportedly taking inspiration from Raghuram, a lecturer at a government college in Jedcherla, who has been providing mid-day meals to the students from his own pocket.

The Chief Minister lauded the lecturer for his service during a telephonic conversation with Raghuram, after former minister Dr C Lakshma Reddy took note of his work and brought it to the notice of KCR.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned a new college building for Jedcherla Junior College following a request made by Raghuram.