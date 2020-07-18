116th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana college teacher inspires KCR to extend mid-day meals to government colleges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 18, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 3:12 pm IST
The Chief Minister also sanctioned a new college building for Jedcherla Junior College following a request made by Raghuram.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced extension of the Mid-Day Meals scheme to students of all government junior and degree colleges in  the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, KCR took decided to extend the Mid-Day Meals scheme to students of junior and degree colleges to reduce dropout rate among students, who remain absent after the lunch break, and with an intention to provide them with nutritious food.

 

KCR took the decision after reportedly taking inspiration from Raghuram, a lecturer at a government college in Jedcherla, who has been providing mid-day meals to the students from his own pocket.

The Chief Minister lauded the lecturer for his service during a telephonic conversation with Raghuram, after former minister Dr C Lakshma Reddy took note of his work and brought it to the notice of KCR.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned a new college building for Jedcherla Junior College following a request made by Raghuram.

...
Tags: telangana government, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, mid day meal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


