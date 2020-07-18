116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 Pinarayi confirms co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pinarayi confirms community spread of COVID-19 in two villages

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jul 18, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
Stern lockdown imposed along the coastline in Thiruvananthapuram
Commandos were deployed in Poonthura, where 26 positive cases were reported among 50 people tested.
 Commandos were deployed in Poonthura, where 26 positive cases were reported among 50 people tested.

Kochi: For the first time in India, a state government has officially confirmed community transmission of COVID-19. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has admitted that the virus spread that way in two coastal villages in Thiruvananthapuram named Poonthura and Pulluvila.

The situation in the two coastal hamlets is critical, the chief minister said.

 

Community transmission is when there is no clear source of origin of infection in a community. It’s not clear how the virus sneaked in and spread among people who had no history of travel to infected places or had no contact with people from those places.

Though the rate of virus transmission has been very high in the big metros, the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) have been in denial so far.

Community spread is confirmed when number of infections from unknown sources rises high with the formation of disease spread clusters. In these areas more than half of the people test positive.

 

On Friday, 51 persons tested positive out of a total of 97 samples collected in Pulluvila in Karimkulam panchayat. In Poonthura, 26 positive cases were reported among 50 people tested. Super spread of the virus was earlier detected in Poonthura.

With the discovery of community transmission, a triple lockdown has been imposed along the coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram. Coastal hamlets will be strictly cordoned off to prevent further spread. More first line treatment centres will be opened in these areas and more police personnel will be deployed to constantly monitor the situation, added Pinarayi Vijayan.

 

Meanwhile, health authorities in Kerala are worried over the increasing number of health workers getting infected. On Friday, 15 health workers tested positive in the state.

Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 791 cases on Friday among which 532 cases were locally transmitted. The source of infection of 42 patients is unknown. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of fresh cases, 246.

One more death was reported on Friday, taking the total number to 38. The number of active cases is 6029.

Despite the rapidly increasing infections, the mortality rate in Kerala is still low when compared to other states and the national average.

 

...
Tags: poonthura, pulluvila, coronavirus kerala, kerala community transmission
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The Uttar Pradesh police is once again in the line of fire. (PTI)

Amethi Police suspends 3 after two women set themselves on fire alleging inaction

A priest holds a lamp as devotees pray at a temple during the Tamil holy month of Aadi in Chennai. India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record one million coronavirus cases, following Brazil and the United States. Experts said the number of cases is expected to shoot up to 2 million in barely another three weeks. (AFP).

India all set to cross 2 million mark in coronavirus cases by August 11

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

Telangana college teacher inspires KCR to extend mid-day meals to government colleges

Tirumala Tirupati temple. (TTD website)

One of the Jeeyangars, religious ombudsman of Tirupati temple, is COVID-19 positive



