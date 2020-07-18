115th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,037,233

31,596

Recovered

652,566

15,964

Deaths

26,273

664

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2778920626546 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Assam206471410656 Odisha1611011330109 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Jharkhand4805251342 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1832101425 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan offers third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav after Thursday's fiasco

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 18, 2020, 10:31 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 10:31 am IST
India had lodged a protest with Pakistan after Indian officials were “not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access” to Jadhav
File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
 File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

New Delhi: After Thursday’s fiasco due to Pakistan’s restrictions at the meeting between two Indian high commission’s consular officials and imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday offered India a third consular meeting without the presence of Pakistani security officers, according to media reports in Pakistan.

“They (India) had objected over the presence of security officials during the meeting, we are willing even to remove those officials. If India wants another access then our offer is open. If they (India) want to meet him tonight or tomorrow, we are ready,” Qureshi was quoted by Pakistani media reports as saying.

 

India had lodged a protest with Pakistan on Thursday after two Indian consular officials were “not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access” to Jadhav as part of his second consular access on Thursday afternoon which New Delhi termed as “neither meaningful nor credible”.

New Delhi said that at this second consular access meeting that had been arranged, “Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav” and a camera was also visible showing that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded.

 

India is understood to be closely studying its legal options and may well file a review petition eventually in Pakistani courts against the verdict of a Pakistani military court that had, on April 10, 2017, sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of “espionage and sabotage”.

...
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, pak grants consular access to jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav case


In Islamabad, Pakistan blamed India for the violation.

Dark clouds gather over a field in Kolkata. The government of Mamata Banerjee has requested the central government to extend a ban on domestic flights to the city to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (PTI)

Naxals who entered Telangana will be caught soon, says police. (representational image)

Hyderabad police handout picture showing the 'huge' quantity of drugs they seized from pharmacists.

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
Since June 11, 140 Tirumala Tirupati staffers test positive for COVID-19

Tirumala Tirupati temple. (PTI)

Talks on to resolve India-China border dispute: Rajnath in Ladakh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with ITPB personnel in Ladakh on Friday. — DC Photo

COVID-19 fear: Students and teachers of Telangana technical colleges say 'not ready'

Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well. (Representational image)

Andhra High Court tells ex-SEC N Ramesh Kumar to approach governor to get reinstated

File image of N Ramesh Kumar.

Doctors save COVID-19 positive pregnant woman in Visakhapatnam hospital

Representational image.
