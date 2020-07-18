116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 One of the Jeeyangar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One of the Jeeyangars, religious ombudsman of Tirupati temple, is COVID-19 positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jul 18, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Jeeyangars are treated by the TTD as the custodians of traditions of the temple.
Tirumala Tirupati temple. (TTD website)
 Tirumala Tirupati temple. (TTD website)

TIRUPATI: One of the Jeeyangars of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the ombudsman on the maintenance of Agama traditions as per Sri Vaishnava and Vaikhanasa practices in the Srivari Temple of Tirumala, was on Saturday admitted to a hospital here after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeeyangars are the rightful descendants of Sri Ramanujacharya, the saint-composer and devotee of Lord Venkateswara. The descendants of Ramanuja are treated by the TTD as the custodians of traditions, Agama practices followed in the temple rituals, festivals and all the important religious events. As the custodians of the Agama culture of TTD temples, the Jeeyangars are considered unquestioned exponents of ‘Veda-Agama-Shastra-Sampradaya and `Divya Prabandha’.

 

According to his disciples, Jeeyar Swamy exhibited mild symptoms for the virus, following which he underwent COVID-19 tests. The result came out positive and Jeeyar Swamy was immediately admitted to the isolation ward of the State COVID-19 hospital attached to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) - Sri Padmavathi Medical College (SPMC) in Tirupati on Saturday morning.

Soon after the shocking development, TTD health authorities swung into action and immediately sanitised the premises at Jeeyangar’s mutts in Tirumala and Tirupati. Efforts were also initiated to identify and isolate the contacts of the custodian, for early detection and treatment, if needed.  

 

Meanwhile, in an official release by TTD’s PRO department, it was stated that the TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, after learning about the development, ordered the officials concerned to offer best of the treatment to the custodian of temple rituals and Agama culture. He directed the officials to shift Jeeyar Swamy to Apollo hospitals in Chennai to offer better treatment, if needed.

The chairman said that there was nothing to worry about the health condition of the custodian, as he was doing well. He ordered the temple officials to take all steps to ensure that there was no break in Nitya Kainkaryams in the temple. He said an emergency review meeting will be held with TTD officials to review the COVID-19 scenario and to take decision on continuation of pilgrim worship at Tirumala.

 

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanam, tirupati balaji temple, coronavirus in andhra pradesh, coronavirus (covid-19), tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd) trust board, jeeyangars, agama tradition
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


