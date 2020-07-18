Legal clouds clear for KCR's Secretariat project

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Friday failed in its attempt to get the Supreme Court to scupper chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to raze the Secretariat and build a grand new one in its place. The court refused to hear a public interest litigation filed by the party's MLC, T Jeevan Reddy.

In a double boost to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government, the High Court too dismissed petitions challenging the demolitions.

In the apex court, the three judges on the bench--justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and MR Shah--pointed out findings of the Telangana High Court that there were several derelict buildings in the Secretariat complex, and then said “we would not like to interfere.”

Sarasani Satyam Reddy, senior counsel appearing for petitioner Jeevan Reddy,

sought to argue that not all buildings in the 25 acre complex were old and unfit to stand. These buildings were constructed from 1966 to 2012. Two blocks that were constructed in 2012 are state-of-the-art buildings with a life span of 70 years. "Demolishing them and building a new hub would cost more than Rs 1,000 crore which would be a waste of public money,” he said.

The senior counsel also pointed out the anomaly of the state government pleading inability to pay salaries to its employees and yet spending lavishly on such projects.

The Telangana government fielded solicitor general Tushar Mehta in its defence. He submitted that the High Court had already ruled on the merit of petitions challenging the demolition and there was nothing left to be decided by the apex court.

After the verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court,

chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao summoned his senior staff for a review of the new Secretariat project. He desired that the new complex be so built as to enhance the prestige of Telangana while having all that is needed for an administrative hub.

The chief minister wants the new Secretariat to be reflective of Telangana's culture and prestige while at the same time having all the utilities needed.

In particular the chief minister desires the news secretariat to be grand on the outside while allowing the chief minister, ministers, chief secretary and secretaries to work together in close proximity.

He also wanted his staff to finalise the location of religious structures, banks, a creche, visitors lounge, parking and the office of security personnel after taking all issues into consideration. He asked the officials concerned to call for tenders only after finalising the facilities and amenities inside the new Secretariat

complex.