115th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,037,233

31,596

Recovered

652,566

15,964

Deaths

26,273

664

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2778920626546 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Assam206471410656 Odisha1611011330109 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Jharkhand4805251342 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1832101425 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 KCR: Why go to priva ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR: Why go to private hospitals? Government treatment is very good

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Jul 18, 2020, 3:08 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 3:08 am IST
Spin on numbers: Only 3692 patients under treatment at government hospitals; only 200 in serious condition
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)
 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday convened a high-level review of his administration's COVID-19 response, chiefly to whip it back into action mode. He warned private hospitals that they would face stern action if they created an artificial scarcity for beds for COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, the chief minister advised people not to opt for expensive treatment at private hospitals; they could get quality treatment at government hospitals free of cost.

 

“Anyone with symptoms should immediately approach the nearest government hospital to seek medical advice and get treatment. Arrangements have been made to provide COVID-19 treatment in all government hospitals right from the PHC (primary healthcare centre) level. 

About 5,000 beds with oxygen facility have been readied in government hospitals across the state; 3,000 of them were being available at Gandhi Hospital and the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) in Hyderabad.

During the review meeting, the chief minister gave his interpretation of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. It was indeed fortunate that the recovery rate in Telangana was much higher and the death rate much lower than the national average, he said.

 

Explaining, he said that as of Thursday July 16, some 41,018 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 but 67 per cent of them (27,295) have recovered and gone home. Another 9,636 asymptomatic patients were in home quarantine. That left only 3,692 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in different government hospitals across the state.

Of these, the condition of only 200 patients, mainly those with comorbidities, was severe, while all others were recovering. Nevertheless, the state health administration was monitoring even asymptomatic patients as per the COVID-19 protocol.

 

Tags: kcr pragathi bhavan, kcr covid-19, telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


