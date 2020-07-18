116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 Fed up of ambulance ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fed up of ambulance woes, Bengaluru residents now rent their own

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jul 18, 2020, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 7:03 pm IST
The ambulance is a mini ICU replete with ventilator, PPE kits, cardiac monitor, infusion pump and oxygen cylinder
The cost to each of the 3700 families of Kanakapura works out to Rs 60 per month
  The cost to each of the 3700 families of Kanakapura works out to Rs 60 per month

Bengaluru: Alarmed by stories in the media of ambulances not reaching on time and patients dying while waiting to get admitted in hospital, the residents of Kanakpura found their own solution. They've gone and rented an ambulance.

The ambulance will stand ready to serve the people of Kanakapura for six months. It will transport any sick person to hospital at a moment's notice. The cost to each of the 3700 families of Kanakapura works out to Rs 60 per month.

 

The people of Kanakapura have found the answer to all ambulance woes: At a cost of Rs 60 per family, they've rented an ambulance that is a mini-ICU

The ambulance is a mini ICU replete with ventilator, PPE kits, cardiac monitor, infusion pump and oxygen cylinder. Plus it comes with two nurses on standby, working three shifts.

The idea was the brainwave of a group of community samaritans who call themselves  Changemakers of Kanakapura Road. Its co-convener Aleem, said, "By coming together, the residents of Kanakapura Road have set an example to all of Bengaluru. It shows how the community can come together and bring in change even during a pandemic.”

 

In case of simultaneous emergencies, another ambulance will be summoned at short notice.

The ambulance will be parked bang in the middle of Kanakapura Road at the Sarakki Junction and Nice Road Junction so that it is equidistant to all residents welfare associations (RWAs) in the area. Its reponse time will be no more than 30 minutes. In case of simultaneous emergencies, another ambulance will be summoned at short notice.

The procedure for availing the ambulance service has been explained in an SOP (standard operating procudure) shared with the participating RWAs.

 

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually attends the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 25th Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore, in New Delh

Virtual event concludes birth centenary celebrations of last Maharaja of Mysuru

Army warns of attacks during Amarnath Yatra. (AP)

3 Jaish militants, including 'IED expert', killed in encounter with security forces

BTP MLA hand over their letter of support to CM Ashok Gehlot. (Twitter)

Rajasthan: BTP to back Gehlot government; Raje slams Congress over its infighting

IPS officer Arvind Kumar is the additional DGP in charge of law and order in Manipur. (Representative image)

Senior IPS officer shoots himself in Manipur; condition said to be critical



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amethi Police suspends 3 after two women set themselves on fire alleging inaction

The Uttar Pradesh police is once again in the line of fire. (PTI)

India all set to cross 2 million mark in coronavirus cases by August 11

A priest holds a lamp as devotees pray at a temple during the Tamil holy month of Aadi in Chennai. India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record one million coronavirus cases, following Brazil and the United States. Experts said the number of cases is expected to shoot up to 2 million in barely another three weeks. (AFP).

One of the Jeeyangars, religious ombudsman of Tirupati temple, is COVID-19 positive

Tirumala Tirupati temple. (TTD website)

Pinarayi confirms community spread of COVID-19 in two villages

Commandos were deployed in Poonthura, where 26 positive cases were reported among 50 people tested.

3 Jaish militants, including 'IED expert', killed in encounter with security forces

Army warns of attacks during Amarnath Yatra. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham