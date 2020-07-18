Doctors save COVID-19 positive pregnant woman in Visakhapatnam hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM: Doctors at Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) performed a successful surgery on a COVID-19 positive pregnant woman and her baby.

The woman from the CISF community of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was admitted in VSGH for delivery.

After observing her health condition, the doctors suggested a caesarean operation and her swab samples were sent for screening. Subsequently, the doctors stopped the operation and shifted her to a COVID hospital, as per protocol guidelines.

However, after travelling almost 40 km, VSGH staff failed to admit her in a COVID hospital. Several such attempts proved futile and after six hours of travel in the ambulance, the pregnant woman was brought to VSGH in the evening.

Observing her health condition, gynaecologist Dr G. Sujatha, along with doctors Ananth, K.Srikanth and theatre assistant Satyanarayana conducted caesarean and saved the mother and baby, both of whom are safe and undergoing medical aid.

“I don’t know why the COVID hospitals did not admit the pregnant woman. I performed caesarean along with a dedicated team. However, according to guidelines, she had to be shifted to COVID hospitals after she tested positive,” Dr. Sujatha told Deccan Chronicle.

While appreciating the VSGH doctors, trade unions pointed out the lacuna that exists. “Not only the pregnant woman issue, referral hospitals are not discharging those who are cured.

The RINL management is saying it is after the state government’s confirmation that admissions and discharges are done in hospitals. I don’t know why the COVID hospitals rejected admission to her. We are demanding a probe into the issue,” said Visakhapa-tnam Steel Plant recognised trade union president J. Ayodhyaram.