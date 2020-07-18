116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 COVID-19 peak in Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 peak in India likely by mid-September if governments act and public behaves

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
Prof. K Srinath Reddy expressed concern over the microbe spreading with renewed vigour.
Women rights activists protest against authorities to provide better PPEs to medics in Kolkata. (PTI)
 Women rights activists protest against authorities to provide better PPEs to medics in Kolkata. (PTI)

Bengaluru: COVID-19 cases may peak in India as early as mid-September provided strong public health measures are in place and people behave in a responsible manner to contain the virus, President of Public Health Foundation of India, Prof. K Srinath Reddy, said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, he expressed concern over the microbe spreading with renewed vigour, as confirmed infections and deaths crossed one million and 25,000 respectively in India earlier this week.

 

"Ideally we could have and should have prevented it reaching this level, but even now we should try our best and contain it as quickly as possible", the public health expert said.

"Different places (States) would peak at different times", Reddy said on the rising COVID-19 cases.

He, however, added that India may see COVID-19 cases peaking as early as in two months if there are strong public health measures and people take all precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.

"If everybody does what needs to be done", he said when asked if he is confident that the cases would peak within two months. "It depends on public and government action".

 

Reddy, who formerly headed the Department of Cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said up to the second phase of lockdown, control measures were very strict as India tried to contain the spread.

But subsequently after May 3, when relaxation started -- resumption of economic activities were important -- very strong levels of public health activities like household survey for any cases with symptoms, quick testing and isolation and vigorous contact tracing, among others, should have been maintained, he said.

"All those precautions...public health measures, as well as personal cautionary measures in terms of how to behave in a public place, started slipping since then, and slipped further after lockdown was fully lifted", according to him. So it appeared as though we were in a "sudden release phenomenon".

 

It was almost like students celebrating immediately after school exams, even though results were a few months away, Reddy, who presently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard, said. There has been slipping up of necessary cautions in public gatherings, as well as in public health activity, he said.

"We spent too much time focusing on hospital bed capacity...that was also necessary, but the whole area of contact tracing was left essentially to policemen rather than seen as a public health function", he said.

"Building up strong contact tracing, household surveillance of people with symptoms, getting them tested quickly, all of these measures should have been taken much more".

 

Not following up with strong public health measures and a dilution of cautionary behaviour in public contributed to the rapid spread of the virus, said Reddy, who has been involved in several major national and international research studies, having been trained in cardiology and epidemiology.

"Our main thing now is to prevent the virus getting deep into rural India. Small towns and rural areas must be protected as much as possible, particularly rural areas because that is where two-thirds of India is. If we can prevent that, we can still prevent the damage", Reddy added.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, social distancing, personal hygiene, coronavirus vaccine, community transmission


Latest From Nation

Uttam Kumar Reddy

KCR's negligence crime against humanity: Uttam Kumar

Representational image (PTI)

33 Jindal Steel workers test Covid-19 positive

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually attends the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 25th Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore, in New Delh

Virtual event concludes birth centenary celebrations of last Maharaja of Mysuru

Army warns of attacks during Amarnath Yatra. (AP)

3 Jaish militants, including 'IED expert', killed in encounter with security forces



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amethi Police suspends 3 after two women set themselves on fire alleging inaction

The Uttar Pradesh police is once again in the line of fire. (PTI)

India all set to cross 2 million mark in coronavirus cases by August 11

A priest holds a lamp as devotees pray at a temple during the Tamil holy month of Aadi in Chennai. India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record one million coronavirus cases, following Brazil and the United States. Experts said the number of cases is expected to shoot up to 2 million in barely another three weeks. (AFP).

One of the Jeeyangars, religious ombudsman of Tirupati temple, is COVID-19 positive

Tirumala Tirupati temple. (TTD website)

Pinarayi confirms community spread of COVID-19 in two villages

Commandos were deployed in Poonthura, where 26 positive cases were reported among 50 people tested.

3 Jaish militants, including 'IED expert', killed in encounter with security forces

Army warns of attacks during Amarnath Yatra. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham