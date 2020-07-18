COVID-19 fear: Students and teachers of Telangana technical colleges say 'not ready'

Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister's announcement to begin the academic year for engineering courses in the state from August 17 has not gone down well with students and teachers alike, who are scared about the safety from COVID-19 spread.

Several teachers have raised concerns over colleges not following COVID safety guidelines of the UGC. They allege that teaching and non-teaching staffers are being forced to work without precautions, putting their lives at risk. The complaints have been raised with the JNTUH, Telangana CMO, and the Governor's office.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a faculty member of St. Peter's Engineering College said, "Despite a teacher testing positive in our Chemistry department, all other teachers are not being allowed to take leave. Heads of departments force junior teachers to attend duties over threats of deduction of salaries. How do they plan to accommodate students and teachers at one place with the kind of situation we have in front of us?"

D. Srinivas Varma, State General Secretary of Telangana Technical Institution Employees Association (TTIEA) expressed concern saying out of the 320 engineering, pharma, MBA & MCA, and Polytechnic Colleges in the state, only 10-12 colleges are currently equipped to hold exams or conduct physical classes.

The Telangana School's Technical College Employees Association, another teachers' body has demanded the release of all employees' salaries and release of fee reimbursement to students before starting the new academic session. They also demand that transportation should be provided to all students and faculty in case of regular classes, as well as the provision of well-equipped hostel for students with hospitalization facilities.

Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well. Shaik Affan Uddin, a resident of the adjoining Andhra Pradesh, and studying in VNR Vigyan Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Secunderabad said, "The cases in Telangana are rising. There are restrictions at the Telangana-Andhra border, and no one is sure about public transport starting anytime soon. It is life-threatening to travel in such a situation." Similar is the case with Hari Teja, a student of Gitam College in Hyderabad, currently residing in Vishakhapatnam.

Speaking on the modalities that will be put in place for the conducting of classes, Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, TSCHE said, "The Chief Minister has instructed all officials to strictly follow ICMR and UGC/AICTE guidelines to begin the academic session. As per AICTE guidelines, respective universities and autonomous colleges will decide on whether they would want to approach it in a regular, online, or blended format."

Chief Minister KCR had also instructed the officials to conduct a workshop on the present situation of government schools, intermediate colleges, Degree Colleges, and other government educational institutions on measures to be taken for the upcoming session. He had further announced that a final decision on reopening of schools in the state will be taken soon.