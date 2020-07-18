115th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,037,233

31,596

Recovered

652,566

15,964

Deaths

26,273

664

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2778920626546 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Assam206471410656 Odisha1611011330109 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Jharkhand4805251342 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1832101425 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 COVID-19 fear: Stude ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 fear: Students and teachers of Telangana technical colleges say 'not ready'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jul 18, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well.
Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well. (Representational image)
 Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister's announcement to begin the academic year for engineering courses in the state from August 17 has not gone down well with students and teachers alike, who are scared about the safety from COVID-19 spread.

Several teachers have raised concerns over colleges not following COVID safety guidelines of the UGC. They allege that teaching and non-teaching staffers are being forced to work without precautions, putting their lives at risk. The complaints have been raised with the JNTUH, Telangana CMO, and the Governor's office.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a faculty member of St. Peter's Engineering College said, "Despite a teacher testing positive in our Chemistry department, all other teachers are not being allowed to take leave. Heads of departments force junior teachers to attend duties over threats of deduction of salaries. How do they plan to accommodate students and teachers at one place with the kind of situation we have in front of us?"

D. Srinivas Varma, State General Secretary of Telangana Technical Institution Employees Association (TTIEA) expressed concern saying out of the 320 engineering, pharma, MBA & MCA, and Polytechnic Colleges in the state, only 10-12 colleges are currently equipped to hold exams or conduct physical classes.

 

The Telangana School's Technical College Employees Association, another teachers' body has demanded the release of all employees' salaries and release of fee reimbursement to students before starting the new academic session. They also demand that transportation should be provided to all students and faculty in case of regular classes, as well as the provision of well-equipped hostel for students with hospitalization facilities.

Meanwhile, students, mostly from other states or rural areas studying in Hyderabad, are unsure of resuming classes as well. Shaik Affan Uddin, a resident of the adjoining Andhra Pradesh, and studying in VNR Vigyan Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Secunderabad said, "The cases in Telangana are rising. There are restrictions at the Telangana-Andhra border, and no one is sure about public transport starting anytime soon. It is life-threatening to travel in such a situation." Similar is the case with Hari Teja, a student of Gitam College in Hyderabad, currently residing in Vishakhapatnam.

 

Speaking on the modalities that will be put in place for the conducting of classes, Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, TSCHE said, "The Chief Minister has instructed all officials to strictly follow ICMR and UGC/AICTE guidelines to begin the academic session. As per AICTE guidelines, respective universities and autonomous colleges will decide on whether they would want to approach it in a regular, online, or blended format."

Chief Minister KCR had also instructed the officials to conduct a workshop on the present situation of government schools, intermediate colleges, Degree Colleges, and other government educational institutions on measures to be taken for the upcoming session. He had further announced that a final decision on reopening of schools in the state will be taken soon.

 

...
Tags: engineering college, coronavirus (covid-19), chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, telangana coronavirus, telangana education department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In Islamabad, Pakistan blamed India for the violation.

Three members of a Poonch family killed in unprovoked Pakistani shelling along LOC

Dark clouds gather over a field in Kolkata. The government of Mamata Banerjee has requested the central government to extend a ban on domestic flights to the city to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (PTI)

Ban on flights to Kolkata extended to July 31

Naxals who entered Telangana will be caught soon, says police. (representational image)

Naxals who entered Telangana will soon be caught and produced in court: DGP Reddy

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pakistan offers third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav after Thursday's fiasco



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Since June 11, 140 Tirumala Tirupati staffers test positive for COVID-19

Tirumala Tirupati temple. (PTI)

Talks on to resolve India-China border dispute: Rajnath in Ladakh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with ITPB personnel in Ladakh on Friday. — DC Photo

Andhra High Court tells ex-SEC N Ramesh Kumar to approach governor to get reinstated

File image of N Ramesh Kumar.

Doctors save COVID-19 positive pregnant woman in Visakhapatnam hospital

Representational image.

COVID-19 fear: Activists urge Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba from jail

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham