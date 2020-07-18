Andhra High Court tells ex-SEC N Ramesh Kumar to approach governor to get reinstated

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the state government why its directive reinstating N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner had not been implemented.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy, also asked Ramesh Kumar to approach Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for appointment as the SEC. The court, which was hearing the contempt case filed by Kumar, directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit within a week.

When S. Sriram, advocate general, brought to the court’s notice about the state government filing a Special Leave Petition challenging the HC order, the Chief Justice reminded him that the apex court did not stay the HC order. The Supreme Court refused to stay twice and said it is the responsibility of the State to implement the HC order, he pointed out.

Earlier, Ashwini Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, brought to the court’s notice about the state not acting on the HC orders and he read out relevant paragraphs in the judgment in support of his claim for reinstatement. When the Bench observed that the petitioner should approach the Governor as he is the appointing authority under Article 243 (k) of Constitution, Ashwini Kumar informed the Court about his petitioner sending a mail to the Governor explaining about the judgment and seeking reinstatement.

The Chief Justice asked the petitioner to submit the copy of the communication and make a fresh attempt to approach the Governor.

The petitioner made Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and SEC secretary Vani Mohan as respondents in their individual capacity.