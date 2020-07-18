115th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,037,233

31,596

Recovered

652,566

15,964

Deaths

26,273

664

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2778920626546 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Assam206471410656 Odisha1611011330109 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Jharkhand4805251342 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1832101425 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2020 Andhra High Court te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra High Court tells ex-SEC N Ramesh Kumar to approach governor to get reinstated

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 18, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Bench asks why government has not implemented its order so far.
File image of N Ramesh Kumar.
 File image of N Ramesh Kumar.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the state government why its directive reinstating N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner had not been implemented.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy, also asked Ramesh Kumar to approach Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for appointment as the SEC. The court, which was hearing the contempt case filed by Kumar, directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit within a week.

 

When S. Sriram, advocate general, brought to the court’s notice about the state government filing a Special Leave Petition challenging the HC order, the Chief Justice reminded him that the apex court did not stay the HC order. The Supreme Court refused to stay twice and said it is the responsibility of the State to implement the HC order, he pointed out.

Earlier, Ashwini Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, brought to the court’s notice about the state not acting on the HC orders and he read out relevant paragraphs in the judgment in support of his claim for reinstatement. When the Bench observed that the petitioner should approach the Governor as he is the appointing authority under Article 243 (k) of Constitution, Ashwini Kumar informed the Court about his petitioner sending a mail to the Governor explaining about the judgment and seeking reinstatement.

 

The Chief Justice asked the petitioner to submit the copy of the communication and make a fresh attempt to approach the Governor.

The petitioner made Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and SEC secretary Vani Mohan as respondents in their individual capacity.

...
Tags: andhra state election commissioner n ramesh kumar, andhra pradesh high court, andhra pradesh governor, biswa bhusan harichandan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


