Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 UP clash: Death toll ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP clash: Death toll reaches 10, 24 arrested

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
An FIR has been lodged against 61 people including 11 named.
18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. (Photo: File I Representational)
 18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. (Photo: File I Representational)

Lucknow: Twenty-four people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's clash over a land dispute in Sonbhadra, even as the death toll in the incident rose to 10 with one more person succumbing to injuries, officials said on Thursday.

18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. The deceased belonged to the Gond tribe.

 

Superintendent of Police ST Patil said 24 persons have been arrested and attempts are on to nab others.

Police have also arrested Girijesh and Vimlesh, two nephews of the village head, and are trying to trace him as well.

An FIR has been lodged against 61 people including 11 named.

The matter is likely to rock proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party legislators are holding a sit-in at Chowdhury Charan Singh statue in assembly premises ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

With placards in hand, SP leaders alleged that the state government has failed to control law and order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Director General of Police to personally monitor the case and ensure action against the culprits, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath had also directed the Mirzapur commissioner and Additional Director General (Varanasi zone) to jointly investigate the cause of the clash and fix responsibility.

The land in the district's Ghorawal area earlier belonged to an IAS officer and he had sold it to village head Yagya Dutt, who wanted to take its possession, Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh had told PTI.

When Dutt reached the spot with his henchmen in 10 to 12 tractors, local villagers tried to stop them from taking over the land, police said.

Those accompanying him then showered a hail of bullets on villagers, all tribals, killing nine of them.

Official sources said another person injured in the firing died during treatment on Wednesday night. He has been identified as Ashok Gond.

The condition of some of the 18 injured is said to be stable. Some of them with minor injuries have been discharged.

...
Tags: land dispute, up clash
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Reddy government also hinted to a crackdown on liquor sale in the state and approved a draft bill handing over the management of liquor shops to the government. (Photo: File)

AP Cabinet approves pro-farmers, other bills ahead of Assembly session

During the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to discuss amongst other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS Summit of the leaders slated to be held in Brasilia in November this year. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil next week

A mentally challenged man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover in the Rajendranagar area here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

25-yr-old mentally challenged man tries to jump off in Hyderabad

The minister said under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a total of 1,592 blocks have been selected in 256 ground water-stressed districts. (Photo: File)

Fight there not here: LS speaker tells Karnataka MP on water dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

The car was removed from water with the help of a towing company. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-screen plans in India

Netflix Inc has rolled out a new feature that gives parents more control over access to content by allowing them to block individual movies and specific shows.
 

5 unknown facts about birthday girl Smriti Mandhana

Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today (July, 18, 2019).
 

Sylvester Stallone praises video of specially-abled fan painting Salman's portrait

Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone.
 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Uncle Nelson' my inspiration, guide: Priyanka on Mandela's 101st birth anniversary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide. (Photo: Twitter/ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)

Nalini Sriharan's plea seeking direction to Guv for early release dismissed

Quoting Supreme Court verdicts, the bench said the law gives complete immunity and privilege to the Governor in discharge of his Constitutional obligations. (Photo: File)

Mumbai police arrests Dawood's nephew Rizwan Kaskar in extortion case

Rizwan Kaskar, the son of Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, was arrested on Wednesday night from the international airport when he was trying to escape the country, he said. (Photo: PTI/File)

IT dept attaches Rs 400 cr 'benami' plot in Noida belonging to Mayawati's brother

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot,

'Howdy Modi': PM to address community summit in US on Sep 22

The summit will be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham