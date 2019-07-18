TTD cancels VIP categories of darshans

Nellore: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revoked the categorisation in the VIP break darshan tickets with immediate effect.

TTD trust board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the move was meant to eliminate the categorisation in darshan as per the instructions issued by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directing the TTD to prioritise common pilgrims by allowing them more darshan time.

The decision to cancel L1, L2 and L3 darshans — a system that was introduced in 2012 — was implemented with immediate effect. The chairman said, however, that it might take up to two days to develop the new software for a clearer picture of the system which will come into effect thereafter. It was learnt that new system is similar to the Archanantara Darshan system, in vogue before 2012. VIPs under protocol will not suffer any inconvenience, Mr Subba Reddy said.