Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 Thiruvananthapuram: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: 13-year-old hit in madrassa, loses sight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAINU MOHAN
Published Jul 18, 2019, 5:58 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 5:58 am IST
The boy, undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram fainted immediately after suffering the blow.
The boy, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram fainted immediately after suffering the blow which landed across his face hitting his eyes blinding him for a while. (Representional Image)
 The boy, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram fainted immediately after suffering the blow which landed across his face hitting his eyes blinding him for a while. (Representional Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A 13-year-old boy suffered 90 per cent vision loss allegedly after being brutally assaulted in a madrassa in Kollam.

The incident occurred at Chavara last Sunday when a 26-year-old senior student from the class hit the young boy with a stick for talking to a classmate.

 

The boy, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram fainted immediately after suffering the blow which landed across his face hitting his eyes blinding him for a while.

The Sankaramangalam Police booked Shehnaz, the alleged attacker who is absconding, under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“When I woke up after falling unconscious, I had no vision for a while, and later, my eyes became blurred. I was taken to a private clinic near our home. They send us to the Kollam district hospital, and from there, we were referred to the eye hospital here,” said the boy, a Class VIII student.

“I was talking to another kid, and the senior students usually hit us in the arms or shoulders. This time the blow landed on my eyes. There were swelling and blood clot inside my eyes. I got scared and ran back to my home immediately.”

Mumtaz, his mother, said that the doctors have said that he could have a vision problem in the future because of the injury.

“The madrassa people have approached us for compromise. I don’t want any money from them. The doctors haven’t reached a conclusion yet. There is slight vein damage and swelling in the eyes, and we don’t know when will we be discharged from here. The doctor said he might lose his vision when he grows old,” she said.

“His father and I got separated over eight years back, and I work at a textile shop for raising the kids and helping my mother. We live in a rented house. I have a daughter too.”

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) has intervened and given reports to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Kerala State Child Rights Commission seeking action against unauthorised and private madrassas operating in the state.

“We received the complaint on our Thanal helpline number – 1517. We got in touch with the child welfare committee there to take immediate action," said K. Bahuleyan Nair, state coordinator of Thanal – an initiative of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

He said they received many similar complaints on the helpline.

“Three months back, a case was reported in Kasargod. The ustad of a madrassa molested a young girl, but the parents didn’t pursue the case. It's high time the government bring all these unorganised madrassas under control,” said Mr Bahuleyan.

He said that the Thanal helpline number had received around 30,000 calls since its launch in November 2016.

...
Tags: madrassa, brutally assaulted
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A woman poses wearing a 'lungi' in front of Sea Queen hotel in Kozhikode, as part of 'Lungi march' on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Kozhikode: Protest against ban on ‘lungi’

Kerala High Court

Kerala high court notice on ban on education bandh

Beyond a routine ordeal, parents and teachers should sincerely attempt to build a positive alliance to work towards making student comfortable at school and feeling capable. (Representional Image)

The slow, steady march to a worthy partnership

Students of Rajagiri HSS, Kalamassery at their lab (from website)

Testing knowledge or pressure?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kalyanalova in danger due to granite mining

The reservoir and its environs, which are a livelihood source for farmers and Adivasis in the area, are in a danger due to granite mining in its catchment area.

Vijayawada: Citizens play waiting game

A student leaps off the road divider while another dodges an oncoming car as they attempt to cross the Benz Circle-Patamata Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo: Ch. Narayana Rao)

Death toll in Mumbai collapse 13

Mumbai’s congested Dongri area has gone up to 13 — five men, three women, four minor boys and a minor girl — while 10 people in total were injured. (Photo: AP)

New ‘uniform cameras’ for traffic police in Kovai

The camera sim card has a capacity of storing visuals recorded for eight hours continuously and is connected to the police control room.

LS passes appropriation bill, grants for 2019-20

Nirmala Sitharaman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham