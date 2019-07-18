Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Court to hear arguments on charges from Aug 20

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is accused of abetting Pushkar's suicide and is currently on bail in the case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court here will begin hearing arguments on charges from August 20 in connection with Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The court has fixed August 20 and 22 for arguments on the charges. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is accused of abetting Pushkar's suicide and is currently on bail in the case.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj on Wednesday allowed the application of the prosecution (Delhi Police) to share the content of the chargesheet and case related documents with the experts whom it will consult for the arguments on charges.

However, the court has barred the charge sheet to be shared with anyone other than experts.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and Advocate Gaurav Gupta appeared for Tharoor. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Shrivastava is the counsel for the Delhi Police.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014.

The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

Tharoor has been charged under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has dismissed the charges as "preposterous".