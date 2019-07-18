Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 Projects in north Te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Projects in north Telangana have almost run dry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 2:09 am IST
The Godavari get water from rain in Maharashtra and the Manjeera from Karnataka.
The Nizamsagar project has water till 1,366.74 ft against its full reservoir level of 1,405 feet. Against the full storage capacity of 17.803 tmc ft, the project had merely 0.08 tmc ft on Wednesday. The same day last year it had 2.39 tmc ft.
 The Nizamsagar project has water till 1,366.74 ft against its full reservoir level of 1,405 feet. Against the full storage capacity of 17.803 tmc ft, the project had merely 0.08 tmc ft on Wednesday. The same day last year it had 2.39 tmc ft.

Nizamabad: Major irrigation projects in composite Nizamabad district have not yet received inflows from upstream areas.

There is no water flow in the river Godavari and its tributary, the Manjeera, passing through Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

 

Shortage of water in Sriramsagar and Nizamsagar projects till mid-July is worrying people. These two projects  not only cater to agricultural needs, they also provide drinking water to more than six districts, especially, undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Karimnagar. Deficit rainfall in the catchment areas is also adversely affecting water storage in both the projects.

The Godavari get water from rain in Maharashtra and the Manjeera from Karnataka. The dry spell is continuing in the southern states leaving the rivers dry. Interestingly, dams across the Godavari and the Manjeera in ups-tream areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka have also been facing a similar situation of water shortage.

Presently, the water level in the Sriramsagar project on Wednesday stood at 1,048.4 feet as against its full reservoir level of 1,091 ft. The same day last year, the level was 1059.7 ft (13.28 tmc ft). Against the storage capacity of 90.313 tmc ft, the SRSP has merely 5.36 tmc. Outflow for drinking water needs was 226 cusecs on Wednesday.

In Nizamsagar, the water level is 1,366.74 ft against its FRL of 1,405 ft. Against the storage of 17.803 tmc ft, the project has 0.08 tmc ft. Last year, on the same day, water in the Nizamsagar stood at 1385.06 ft and storage was 2.39 tmc ft, data with the government showed.

...
Tags: irrigation project, manjeera, kamareddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

GHMC’s disaster relief personnel hold the rescued kittens.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation rescues two kittens from a well

The reservoir and its environs, which are a livelihood source for farmers and Adivasis in the area, are in a danger due to granite mining in its catchment area.

Kalyanalova in danger due to granite mining

Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: 6 more non-bailable warrants' on Nowhera Shaik

The ministry of external affairs is sensitive to the harassment of women by NRI spouses. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Police sets up NRI women’s safety cell



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Death toll in Mumbai collapse 13

Mumbai’s congested Dongri area has gone up to 13 — five men, three women, four minor boys and a minor girl — while 10 people in total were injured. (Photo: AP)

New ‘uniform cameras’ for traffic police in Kovai

The camera sim card has a capacity of storing visuals recorded for eight hours continuously and is connected to the police control room.

LS passes appropriation bill, grants for 2019-20

Nirmala Sitharaman

Eviction drive around Muthanankulam on cards

A heavy earthmoving machine is at work clearing residential and commercial encroachments in Coimbatore, on Wednesday. (DC)

Abduction case: CBI raids Ateeq Ahmed’s premises

Sources in the agency said, “Searches were conducted at six places in two cities of UP as part of agency’s investigation''.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham