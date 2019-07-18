Cricket World Cup 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Big win for India at ICJ

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Pak told to review conviction, allow consular access; Pak says will go as per law.
Indian friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, celebrate verdict of International Court of Justice in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Indian friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, celebrate verdict of International Court of Justice in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a major victory for India in the high-profile Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague in the Netherlands on Wednesday held Pakistan guilty of a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations for its failure to give India consular access to the imprisoned former Indian naval officer, while directing Pakistan to provide “effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence” (of death penalty) awarded earlier by a Pakistani military court to Jadhav.

The ICJ also held that the “continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence” of Mr Jadhav.

 

Pointing out that the ICJ has asked Islamabad to provide Indian consular officers access to Mr Jadhav in accordance with the Vienna Convention, New Delhi said it expected “Pakistan to implement the directive immediately”. In its reaction, a defiant Islamabad merely said it would “proceed as per the law” even as it accused Mr Jadhav of terror acts.

n Page 7: ICJ turns down India plea on Jadhav release

Tags: international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav case


