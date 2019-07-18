Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 Karnataka crisis: Ku ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy govt to face trust vote today

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 8:23 am IST
The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.
Kumaraswamy on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote. (Photo: File)
 Kumaraswamy on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government, led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face its trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

 

Kumaraswamy on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote.

Kumaraswamy has warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session on the day of trust voting, action will be initiated under the rule of Anti-Defection Law and that MLA will be disqualified from his post.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was amongst the dissident legislators, on Wednesday confirmed that he will remain in the party and vote in favour of Karnataka coalition government in the state Assembly.

Reddy, who along with nine Congress-JD(S) MLAs resigned on July 6, had said that he tendered his resignation due to party's internal matters.

Kumaraswamy had on sought permission from Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to face a floor test during the ongoing session of the Assembly.

A bench of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had observed that 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in the proceedings of the House.

It, however, added that Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

Mukul Rohatgi, the lawyer of rebel MLAs, said: "In view of the trust vote on Thursday, the Supreme Court has said two important things -- 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that may or may not go to the House tomorrow."

The plea was filed by Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, BC Patil, S T Somashekar, Arbail Sivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli from the Congress and K Gopalaiah, H D Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda from the JDS.

Five other rebel MLAs -- K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh -- had approached the court on July 13 contending they had resigned "voluntarily" and that their resignation must be accepted by the Speaker.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had slumped into crisis after these MLAs resigned from the membership of the Assembly earlier this month.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s), bjp, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to continue its stay on the execution of the Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying. (Photo: File)

ICJ's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav brings relief, renews hope: Rahul Gandhi

Hours ahead of the floor test Thursday, Reddy said he would withdraw his resignation letter submitted to the Speaker on July 6. (Photo: File)

Ahead of floor test, K'taka Cong leader says he will withdraw resignation

A farmer ploughs his field in Dharmajipet in Utnoor mandal on Wednesday. —DC

Adilabad: Cotton farmers stare at bleak future, wait for help

The number of DNA profiles derived from crime scene evidence has doubled over a year, from 10,000 cases tested in 2017 to nearly 20,000 this year. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Doctors fail rape victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kalyanalova in danger due to granite mining

The reservoir and its environs, which are a livelihood source for farmers and Adivasis in the area, are in a danger due to granite mining in its catchment area.

Vijayawada: Citizens play waiting game

A student leaps off the road divider while another dodges an oncoming car as they attempt to cross the Benz Circle-Patamata Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo: Ch. Narayana Rao)

Death toll in Mumbai collapse 13

Mumbai’s congested Dongri area has gone up to 13 — five men, three women, four minor boys and a minor girl — while 10 people in total were injured. (Photo: AP)

New ‘uniform cameras’ for traffic police in Kovai

The camera sim card has a capacity of storing visuals recorded for eight hours continuously and is connected to the police control room.

LS passes appropriation bill, grants for 2019-20

Nirmala Sitharaman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham