IT dept attaches Rs 400 cr 'benami' plot in Noida belonging to Mayawati's brother

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as the national vice president of BSP.
The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department. (Photo: File)
 The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Income-Tax Department has attached a 'benami' plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida belonging to BSP supremo Mayawati's brother and his wife, an official order said.

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department. 

 

Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as the national vice president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

