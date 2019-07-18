IT dept attaches Rs 400 cr 'benami' plot in Noida belonging to Mayawati's brother

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Income-Tax Department has attached a 'benami' plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida belonging to BSP supremo Mayawati's brother and his wife, an official order said.

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department.

Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as the national vice president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.