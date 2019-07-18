If all goes as per plan, BS Yeddyurappa oath on July 22?

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of the Supreme Court verdict on resignations of 15 rebel legislators, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa seems set to take oath as the new Chief Minister.

Sources in Mr Yeddyurappa’s family felt it could be a matter of time before the exit of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Mr Yeddyurappa likely to take oath immediately after the exit of the coalition government as the finance bill has get the nod of the Assembly before July 31. The leader would meet top leaders of his party before taking oath on July 21 or 22 and explore the possibility of presenting a fresh budget after completing formalities like formation of the cabinet consisting of party legislators as well as those who rebelled against leaders of Congress and JD (S).

Sources pointed out that the Lingayat strongman would take oath first, face a floor test, and ensure the election of a new Speaker before inducting new faces into the cabinet.