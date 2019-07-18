Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 If all goes as per p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

If all goes as per plan, BS Yeddyurappa oath on July 22?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 18, 2019, 5:54 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 5:54 am IST
Sources in Mr Yeddyurappa’s family felt it could be a matter of time before the exit of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister HDK.
B S Yeddyurappa
 B S Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of the Supreme Court verdict on resignations of 15 rebel legislators, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa seems set to take oath as the new Chief Minister.

Sources in Mr Yeddyurappa’s family felt it could be a matter of time before the exit of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Mr Yeddyurappa likely to take oath immediately after the exit of the coalition government as the finance bill has get the nod of the Assembly before July 31. The leader would meet top leaders of his party before taking oath on July 21 or 22 and explore the possibility of presenting a fresh budget after completing formalities like formation of the cabinet consisting of party legislators as well as those who rebelled against leaders of Congress and JD (S).

 

Sources pointed out that the Lingayat strongman would take oath first, face a floor test, and ensure the election of a new Speaker before inducting new faces into the cabinet.

...
Tags: b s yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A woman poses wearing a 'lungi' in front of Sea Queen hotel in Kozhikode, as part of 'Lungi march' on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Kozhikode: Protest against ban on ‘lungi’

Kerala High Court

Kerala high court notice on ban on education bandh

Beyond a routine ordeal, parents and teachers should sincerely attempt to build a positive alliance to work towards making student comfortable at school and feeling capable. (Representional Image)

The slow, steady march to a worthy partnership

Students of Rajagiri HSS, Kalamassery at their lab (from website)

Testing knowledge or pressure?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kalyanalova in danger due to granite mining

The reservoir and its environs, which are a livelihood source for farmers and Adivasis in the area, are in a danger due to granite mining in its catchment area.

Vijayawada: Citizens play waiting game

A student leaps off the road divider while another dodges an oncoming car as they attempt to cross the Benz Circle-Patamata Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo: Ch. Narayana Rao)

Death toll in Mumbai collapse 13

Mumbai’s congested Dongri area has gone up to 13 — five men, three women, four minor boys and a minor girl — while 10 people in total were injured. (Photo: AP)

New ‘uniform cameras’ for traffic police in Kovai

The camera sim card has a capacity of storing visuals recorded for eight hours continuously and is connected to the police control room.

LS passes appropriation bill, grants for 2019-20

Nirmala Sitharaman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham