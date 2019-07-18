Cricket World Cup 2019

Hyderabad: City air ‘clean’ in global charts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANURAG
Published Jul 18, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Hyderabad has 171th dirtiest air in the world.
Hyderabad: According to a report published by IQAir AirVisual, 13 of the top 15 polluted cities across the world are from India.

As per the study, Gurugram with its average AQI of 135.8 is the most polluted city in the world followed by Gha-ziabad at 135.2, Farida-bad at 129.1, Bhiwandi at 125.4 and Noida at 123.6.

 

Hyderabad with its global average of 44.2 secured rank 171 in the list while Visakhapa-tnam with its average of 52.8 secured rank 112.

This data was compiled by aggregating and validating real-time data from governments and the monitors operated by individuals and organisations to educate people about the concentration of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 particles in the air. IQAir AirVisual is a leading Switzerland-based provider of global air quality data.

Pollution expert W.G. Prassana said, “Dust from roads and construction sites and hydrocarbon combustion are the major sources of particulate matter. To improve air quality, introducing efficient public transport should be given foremost priority. We need to reduce our dependence on diesel and petrol and move to alternative technology.”

Past studies have identified a range of natural and man-made sources of particulate matter. Common sources include combustion (vehicle engines, industry, wood, coal) and other pollutants reacting in the atmosphere.

IQAir AirVisual researchers conducted this study in over 3000 cities across the world, and 64 per cent cities were found to surpass WHO's annual exposure guidelines (PM 2.5). An alarming 95 per cent South Asian cities exceed WHO standards.

Experts say public availability of data not only empowers the people to respond to the current condition and protect human health but also facilitates public awareness and action to combat air pollution in the long run.

Pollution control entrepreneur Parth Pandey said, “The existing rules of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Green Tribunal (NGT), Pollution Control Board (PCB) and other enforcing bodies are sufficient, however, they are not being implemented effectively. Most sectors have a bypass system for the rules, and one reason for such loopholes is their feasibility. If our industries begin to follow every rule in the book, then they risk operating at half profit or less.”

