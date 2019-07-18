Cricket World Cup 2019

'Howdy Modi': PM to address community summit in US on Sep 22

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
This will be Modi's first trip to the US for after his landslide victory in the Indian general elections earlier this year.
The summit will be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston. (Photo: File)
 The summit will be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a community summit 'Howdy, Modi!' on September 22 during his visit to the United States.

The summit will be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston.

 

The event is expected to bring together tens of thousands of people to encourage and explore common interests and an expanded partnership between the United States and India's fast-growing economy, said a statement from the Texas India Forum.

"There is unprecedented synergy between our region and the aspirations of a 'New India' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents. The American dream shares many similarities with emerging Indian dream, and an event of this scale suggests an opportunity to build bridges across two great democracies," Jugal Malani, a convener of the 'Howdy, Modi!' organising committee, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Hundreds of prominent business and community leaders from across the US are expected to attend the summit.

In addition to the Prime Minister's address, the event is expected to include a cultural programme that will showcase the Indian-American community and will be broadcast live and on television channels reaching over one billion people across the US and India, the statement said.

This will be Modi's first trip to the US for after his landslide victory in the Indian general elections earlier this year.

The Prime Minister has previously addressed similar gatherings at Madison Square Garden in New York and the SAP Centre in San Jose.

