Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 Death roll rises up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Death roll rises up to 28 in Assam floods; over lakhs shifted to relief camps

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
According to ASDMA, lakhs of people have been affected in around 4,626 number of villages in Assam due to rains.
The death toll due to flood in Assam has increased to 28 with 10 bodies recovered from different parts of the region in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 The death toll due to flood in Assam has increased to 28 with 10 bodies recovered from different parts of the region in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Dispur: The death toll due to flood in Assam has increased to 28 with 10 bodies recovered from different parts of the region in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Thursday.

"Total 10 numbers of persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Sonitpur (2), Udalguri (2), Kamrup (M) (1), Morigaon (4) and Nagaon (1) in last 24 hours. In this season, the total numbers of death is now 28 persons in Flood and 2 persons in a landslide," Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated in its report titled 'Flood Situation in the State.'

 

According to ASDMA, lakhs of people have been affected in around 4,626 number of villages in Assam due to rains. Around 1 lakh 50 thousand 947 people have been shifted to 427 relief camps.

ASDMA also mentioned that water level of Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup) and Goalpara and many others have reached the danger level.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operation.

...
Tags: assam floods, dead body, asdma, ndrf, sdrf
Location: India, Assam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

The Namami Gange programme also funds solid and liquid waste management in the villages located near the river Ganga. (Photo: ANI)

Massive rural sanitation drive by NMCG helps clean Ganga

The 45-second long video showed the rescuers struggling to lift the calf out of the water. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Sitharaman said the rules do not rule out the possibility of including non-taxation related matters in the bill. (Photo: ANI I File)

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Finance bill



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The 45-second long video showed the rescuers struggling to lift the calf out of the water. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

Even more ludicrously, David alleges that his son would talk about Diana’s brother John, who sadly died as a baby just hours after his birth. (Photo: File)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Tiger strays into house to relax, after floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Forest officials say 95 per cent of Kaziranga National Park has been flooded. (Photo: Twitter | @wti_org_india)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Howdy Modi': PM to address community summit in US on Sep 22

The summit will be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston. (Photo: File)

AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC issues notice to Sushen Mohan Gupta

The single bench of Justice Sunil Gaur has sought Gupta's reply on a plea by ED challenging the bail given to him by the trial court. (Photo: File)

Days after quitting SP Neeraj Shekhar says, 'Disappointed for not getting ticket'

'The Samajwadi party of Neta Ji is no more the same. The party which used to work for the poor and downtrodden does not exist anymore. The party's direction has changed. I also accept that I was disappointed by not being given a Lok Sabha ticket. They did not even inform me on time. I was informed of not being given the ticket on the last day,' Neeraj Shekhar said. (Photo: ANI)

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)

Pak spends over Rs 20 cr in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Indian lawyer charged only Re 1

The Pakistan government had in its budget document presented in the National Assembly the last year said that it paid Rs 20 crore to UK-based barrister Khawar Qureshi, who is representing the country in the Hague. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham