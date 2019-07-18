Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22, says ISRO

ISRO tweeted: 'Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s most ambitious mission to the Moon which was aborted at the eleventh hour due to a technical glitch, has been rescheduled for July 22 at 2.43pm.

Announcing the fresh date, ISRO tweeted: “Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019.”

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 was called off in the early hours of July 15 after the Indian Space Research Organisation encountered a technical snag.

ISRO tweeted: “A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later.”