Assam floods claims 20, 57 lakh population displaced

Guwahati: The flood situation remains grim in Assam on Wednesday with death toll climbing to 20. More than 57 lakh population across 30 districts of the state were reeling under the floods which have inundated or marooned more than 4626 villages under 114 revenues circles of 30 districts of the state.

Though the Centre has released an amount of Rs 251.55 crore of grants-in-aid to Assam towards Central share of state disaster relief fund for the current year, people affected by flood complained about the non-disbursal of relief materials in adequate quantity at various places.