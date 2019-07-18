Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 Assam floods claims ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam floods claims 20, 57 lakh population displaced

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:55 am IST
People affected by flood complained about the non-disbursal of relief materials in adequate quantity at various places.
Though the Centre has released an amount of Rs 251.55 crore of grants-in-aid to Assam towards Central share of state disaster relief fund for the current year.
 Though the Centre has released an amount of Rs 251.55 crore of grants-in-aid to Assam towards Central share of state disaster relief fund for the current year.

Guwahati: The flood situation remains grim in Assam on Wednesday with death toll climbing to 20. More than 57 lakh population across 30 districts of the state were reeling under the floods which have inundated or marooned more than 4626 villages under 114 revenues circles of 30 districts of the state.

Though the Centre has released an amount of Rs 251.55 crore of grants-in-aid to Assam towards Central share of state disaster relief fund for the current year, people affected by flood complained about the non-disbursal of relief materials in adequate quantity at various places.

 

...
Tags: assam floods


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

GHMC’s disaster relief personnel hold the rescued kittens.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation rescues two kittens from a well

The reservoir and its environs, which are a livelihood source for farmers and Adivasis in the area, are in a danger due to granite mining in its catchment area.

Kalyanalova in danger due to granite mining

Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: 6 more non-bailable warrants' on Nowhera Shaik

The ministry of external affairs is sensitive to the harassment of women by NRI spouses. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Police sets up NRI women’s safety cell



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New ‘uniform cameras’ for traffic police in Kovai

The camera sim card has a capacity of storing visuals recorded for eight hours continuously and is connected to the police control room.

Eviction drive around Muthanankulam on cards

A heavy earthmoving machine is at work clearing residential and commercial encroachments in Coimbatore, on Wednesday. (DC)

Abduction case: CBI raids Ateeq Ahmed’s premises

Sources in the agency said, “Searches were conducted at six places in two cities of UP as part of agency’s investigation''.

Why groundwater order not followed: Madras high court

Madras high court.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets wedding sari pic

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham