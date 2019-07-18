Amit Shah hints at holding NRC nationwide

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday informed Parliament that it will detect “all the illegal infiltrators living on every inch of our country and deport them as per the international law”.

The minister was replying to a supplementary query by SP’s Javed Ali Khan on whether the NRC will be implemented in other states as well.

Making Modi government’s stand clear on the issue, Union home minister Amit Shah, said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is part of the Assam Accord and was also part of the BJP’s manifesto.

In a major move aimed at giving more power to the National Investigation Agency and enable it to probe terror attacks on Indians and Indian properties abroad, Parliament on Wednesday approved the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill. Two days after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill, Rajya Sabha approved it unanimously.

The bill gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad. The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Replying to the debate on the Bill, home minister Amit Shah assured the Rajya Sabha that the legislation will not be misused. "I want to assure the House that wherever abroad Indians are harmed by a terrorist, NIA is capable of taking action. I want to assure that the Modi government will not allow misuse of this law. The amendment will allow NIA to act against any harm brought to Indians or their properties on foreign soil," he said.