Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 Amit Shah hints at h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah hints at holding NRC nationwide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:39 am IST
The minister was replying to a supplementary query by SP’s Javed Ali Khan on whether the NRC will be implemented in other states as well.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday informed Parliament that it will detect “all the illegal infiltrators living on every inch of our country and deport them as per the international law”.

The minister was replying to a supplementary query by SP’s Javed Ali Khan on whether the NRC will be implemented in other states as well.

 

Making Modi government’s stand clear on the issue, Union home minister Amit Shah, said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is part of the Assam Accord and was also part of the BJP’s manifesto.

 In a major move aimed at giving more power to the National Investigation Agency and enable it to probe terror attacks on Indians and Indian properties abroad, Parliament on Wednesday approved the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill. Two days after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill, Rajya Sabha approved it unanimously.

The bill gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad. The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Replying to the debate on the Bill, home minister Amit Shah assured the Rajya Sabha that the legislation will not be misused. "I want to assure the House that wherever abroad Indians are harmed by a terrorist, NIA is capable of taking action. I want to assure that the Modi government will not allow misuse of this law. The amendment will allow NIA to act against any harm brought to Indians or their properties on foreign soil," he said.

...
Tags: minister narendra modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

GHMC’s disaster relief personnel hold the rescued kittens.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation rescues two kittens from a well

The reservoir and its environs, which are a livelihood source for farmers and Adivasis in the area, are in a danger due to granite mining in its catchment area.

Kalyanalova in danger due to granite mining

Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: 6 more non-bailable warrants' on Nowhera Shaik

The ministry of external affairs is sensitive to the harassment of women by NRI spouses. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Police sets up NRI women’s safety cell



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to build 3 check dams up to Manakadavu

According to sources, the Chitturpuzha receives water through the Aliyar river from both the Palar and Aliyar dams.

Rope car facility likely at Valluvar statue in Kanyakumari

The State Tourism Department is considering a proposal to install a rope car facility from the shore to the statue to serve as added attraction to tourists, Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan has said.

RBI subway bridge road: Madras high court poser to govt on rly’s plea

Madras high court

Not a shot in the arm

Tamil Nadu has also been utilizing the funds under National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) rather swiftly. In addition to this, it also received a fund of Rs 1,999 crore from the World Bank to accelerate the progress of health facilities provided in the state.

Chennai: Cracks in Housing Board flats scare residents

A crack at the joint of the ceiling of the multi-storeyed apartment built by TNHB at Korattur. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham