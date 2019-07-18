Cricket World Cup 2019

25-yr-old mentally challenged man tries to jump off in Hyderabad

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
The man is currently in police custody.
A mentally challenged man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover in the Rajendranagar area here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 A mentally challenged man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover in the Rajendranagar area here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A mentally challenged man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover in the Rajendranagar area here on Thursday.

"He was rescued by the locals when he was trying to jump off the flyover. Our patrolling team in the area was alerted of the same," Inspector of Police G Suresh said.

 

The man is around 25-years-old.

"I read in the news that whoever jumps off the flyover will get an SUV car. I have a Bachelors of Commerce degree. I am married and have a child," the young man is seen telling the locals in a video.

"He is mentally challenged and belongs to Bihar. He is not telling his name, let alone explaining why he attempted to commit suicide. He is not saying clearly. We are trying to locate his family so we can hand him over to his parents," Suresh added.

The man is currently in police custody.

