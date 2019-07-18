2018 saw fall in H-1B visas for Indians

A new law lifting the per-country cap is before the US Senate and India is hoping that the number allotted to it will then increase.

Hyderabad: Data available with the State Department of the United States of America shows that the number of H-1B visas (work visa) issued to Indian professionals dropped by 3,569 in 2018 compared to 2017.

Overseas consultants cite reasons like excess scrutiny of applicants, the aggressive policies of the Trump administration aimed at clamping down on work visas, and the US government coming down heavily on firms violating H-1B visa rules.

“If at all there is a decrease it could only be marginal. This could be owing to the new excessive scrutiny of how Indian sponsor companies are utilising their visas. However, Indian professionals will continue to be major consumers of H-1B visas because there is no other source in the world for techies but India,” said Xavier Augustin, founder and CEO of Y-AXIS, an employment consultancy firm.

Officials in the external affairs ministry attribute the fall in numbers to certain administrative measures with respect to the H-1B visa programme that involved closer scrutiny of H-1B applications.

“Government of India has closely consulted all stakeholders and engaged with the US Administration and Congress on issues related to the movement of Indian professionals, including those pertaining to the H-1B programme,” said MEA authorities.

The H-1B visa issue was raised during the visit of US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo to India in June 2019. “The ministry has emphasised that India has a mutually-beneficial partnership with the US and Indian skilled professionals have contributed to the growth and development of the US economy. Besides, Indian tech has helped the US retain its competitive edge and innovation advantage. The US side has valued the contribution made by Indian nationals in the US,” said an MEA statement.

The MEA is confident that the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 passed by the US House of Representatives will help increase the H1-B visa quote for Indian professionals.

Some 1.25 lakh Indian professionals were granted H-1B visa in 2018, while 1.29 lakh were issued in 2017. However, India continues to get a large share of the H-1B compared to other Asian countries, that is, between 69 per cent and 72 per cent of the total number of such visas issued.

A new law lifting the per-country cap is before the US Senate and India is hoping that the number allotted to it will then increase.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US firms to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. It is a gate pass through which US employers can sponsor skilled workers for admission.

According to official US data, the total number of H-1B visas issued by the US in the financial years 2017 and 2018 was 1,79,049 and 1,79,660, respectively. Out of the total 1,79,660 issued last year, 1,25,528 were issued to Indians.