Monsoon covers most parts of AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 18, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2022, 1:13 am IST
IMD in Amaravati said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema
Commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait for transport during monsoon rain in Kolkata, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo)
Visakhapatnam: The Southwest Monsoon advanced over the southern peninsula covering most parts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, also touching the southern parts of Odisha.

The conditions are favorable for the advance of monsoon in the tail parts of Andhra Pradesh.

 

IMD in Amaravati said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next four days.

The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire Andhra Pradesh on June 10 in 2021, five days after it had arrived over the Rayalaseema region. This year, the Southwest monsoon arrived in Andhra Pradesh on June 13, over a week later than its usual date of arrival.

 

The IMD has predicted that Andhra Pradesh may witness normal to above-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon in 2022. Most parts of the state will witness rainfall activity in the coming days.

The day temperatures in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region have decreased by 1 to 2 degrees C on Thursday and the temperatures will further dip in the coming days, IMD said.

Tags: southwest monsoon, ap heavy rainfall, rayalaseema region
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


