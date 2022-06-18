As cops turn sluggish, anarchy returns to Sec’bad station

Relatives and friends who came to see off the passengers did not show any interest in purchasing platform tickets as there was none to check any ticket after noon. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: After the violent protest by defence job aspirants at the Secunderabad railway station against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme on Friday, special protection forces stepped up vigil at the premises to ensure that such incidents do not repeat — albeit for a short time.

On Saturday morning, police personnel conducted thorough security checks and verified travel tickets of passengers and only then allowed them inside. However, after some time, everything was relaxed and even the metal detector-equipped doors by which passengers had to enter were not used. At once, crowds increased, and the platforms were jam-packed.

Relatives and friends who came to see off the passengers did not show any interest in purchasing platform tickets as there was none to check any ticket after noon. In front of each ticket counter, there was a huge queue for the current travel ticket. Passengers and others were seen moving freely on the platform.