  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2022 As cops turn sluggis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As cops turn sluggish, anarchy returns to Sec’bad station

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 18, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Police personnel conducted thorough security checks and verified travel tickets of passengers and only then allowed them inside
Relatives and friends who came to see off the passengers did not show any interest in purchasing platform tickets as there was none to check any ticket after noon. — Representational image/DC
 Relatives and friends who came to see off the passengers did not show any interest in purchasing platform tickets as there was none to check any ticket after noon. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: After the violent protest by defence job aspirants at the Secunderabad railway station against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme on Friday, special protection forces stepped up vigil at the premises to ensure that such incidents do not repeat — albeit for a short time.

On Saturday morning, police personnel conducted thorough security checks and verified travel tickets of passengers and only then allowed them inside. However, after some time, everything was relaxed and even the metal detector-equipped doors by which passengers had to enter were not used. At once, crowds increased, and the platforms were jam-packed.

 

Relatives and friends who came to see off the passengers did not show any interest in purchasing platform tickets as there was none to check any ticket after noon. In front of each ticket counter, there was a huge queue for the current travel ticket. Passengers and others were seen moving freely on the platform.

...
Tags: protests by defence job aspirants, agnipath recruitment scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Congress is on its last legs. It has only history but no future,

It’s time to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each Indian’s account: KTR to Modi

Dynamic pricing by cab aggregators affects me, especially during the monsoon. I don't have any transport facility provided by my company, so I am forced to shell out a lot more than I am supposed to because of the price surge, says an employee.

‘Surge prices’ for cab services hit commuters hard

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday reportedly took into custody, Avula Subba Rao, director of Sai Defence Academy, the alleged mastermind behind the rampage at the Secunderabad railway Station on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Mastermind’ of Secunderabad attack held in Guntur

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Reforms underway: Army Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)

Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other dignitaries during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Trains burnt in Agnipath protest

In some states, the protesters turned violent and burnt railway bogies and police vehicles, forcing the police to order lathi-charge and fire teargas to disperse the protesters. (PTI Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->