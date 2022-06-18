AP to support Infosys set up unit in Vizag: IT minister

Visakhapatnam: IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday announced that Chief Minister Jagan Reddy would support Infosys in setting up a unit in Vizag.

Infosys representatives Neeladi Prasad and Amol Kulkarni met the minister in Vizag on Friday.

They said the company would start operations in Visakhapatnam with 2,500 to 3,000 employees.

“We have already got ready a suitable place for our venture in Vizag,” they said.

Minister Amarnath said 25 per cent of the Telugus working in IT companies in the US are from this region. The International Airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam as also a six-lane road along the coast connecting Visakhapatnam with Bhogapuram would be readied soon. This would be of great benefit to the IT sector, he said.