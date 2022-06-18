  
AP calm amid Agnipath protests

Published Jun 18, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Police check the passengers at the Railway station premises in view of protests over Agnipath in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Police check the passengers at the Railway station premises in view of protests over Agnipath in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh remained trouble-free even as the agitation related to Agnipath recruitment scheme rocked other states like TS on Friday.

The Armed Forces as also the railway authorities announced a high alert and deployed security personnel in all major railway stations in the state as a preventive step.

 

As reports of violence at Secunderabad railway station spread in the morning, personnel from the RPF and the civilian police took up positions at railway stations like Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Ongole, Gudur, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam etc, both inside and outside the railway stations, till evening.

The difficulty was for passengers, many of them having been stranded at railway stations due to the disruption in train services caused by the protests at the Secunderabad railway station.

Vijayawada RPF division’s senior security commissioner Valleswara Thokala said, “We have announced high alert at all major railway stations and deployed a large number of security personnel as a preventive step. We will continue to keep vigil for two more days. So far, we have not received any report of violence related to Agnipath from this division.”

 

The South Central Railway announced cancellation of 28 trains, partial cancellation of 19 trains, diversion of eight trains, change of terminal to two trains and restored three train services including the Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Bidar and Bidar-Hyderabad.

The Visakhapatnam based Waltair railway division announced that the services of nearly half-a-dozen trains which pass through Vizag were temporarily regulated.

DRM Anup Satpathy said, “We are in touch with governments of AP, Odisha and Chattisgarh to keep a close tab on the security situation.” Meanwhile, security at all railway stations in Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts was beefed up. Personnel from RPF, GRP were deployed at important railway stations.

 

Several students’ unions staged protests against the Agnipath scheme  outside Tirupati railway station and the police personnel pacified them and disallowed their entry into the railway station.

Tags: agnipath, armed forces, secunderabad railway station
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
